Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: UGA Lands Highest Ranked Uncommitted WR in 2023 Class
Tyler Williams has made his college decision. Williams, a native of Lakeland (FL), jumps into UGAs 2023 recruiting class as the 20th commit in the class. He joins the likes of Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Hayes at the WR spot.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton, Eastside football games moved to Thursday for weather reasons
The Newton Rams' Homecoming football game against Grayson, as well as Eastside's road game at Loganville, have been moved to Thursday to avoid potential bad weather Friday from Hurricane Ian. The Region 4-AAAAAAA game between Newton and Grayson at Sharp Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Eastside will...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 19 - Sept. 22
♦ Popeyes, 3248 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 19; Follow-up; 100/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $600.00/mo (678)768-3333.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in the Rockdale and Newton County area this weekend, September 30-October 2
This weekend will see the transition from September to October. Get outside and get moving, listen to live music, or get in the fall spirit in the Rockdale and Newton County area.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Expansion of Clark's Grove gets initial OK
COVINGTON — The first reading of a zoning text amendment that would allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district has been approved by the Covington City Council. If the second reading is approved, the amendment will permit construction of 145 apartments in three buildings on 4.54 acres and 84 townhomes in four blocks on 5.45 acres. The proposal also includes a 4.62-acre park and pedestrian access points to the Cricket Frog Trail and the original Clark’s Grove development off Clark Street. A future phase of single-family residences is planned for 6.11 acres.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Commission approves $5 million in sewer projects, $600,000 for Sheriff's Office
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a series of wastewater system projects estimated at more than $5 million this week. The Tuesday approvals for the Water Resources Department totaled $5,087,625.13 for multiple projects for the county’s wastewater system. This included a $3 million change order for the annual Sanitary Evaluation Program, known as SSES — to help with inspection costs that will assist with keeping up with the aging sewer system, and a $499,254.25 project to remove the Fieldstone Pump Station along Salem Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers OK's alcohol sales at senior living communities
CONYERS — The sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption is now allowed at senior living communities in the city of Conyers. The Conyers City Council approved an ordinance amendment in September that allows senior living facilities to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages to residents and invited guests. Alcohol sales to the general public would not be permitted.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:. • Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HOUSE FOR RENT
HOUSE FOR RENT 3 bedroom 2bath in the Eastern Covington Historic District. Separate living ,dining, den and kitchen also a sunroom. House on large shaded lot with covered parking for 2 cars. Call 770-786-8985 between 5 and 9 pm.
Comments / 0