Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it 'for better or worse'
Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young voters — the very reason why he and candidates from both parties have eagerly embraced the platform ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “A year and a half ago, I thought it was just dancing videos,” Herring said of TikTok. Young voters, he added, “aren’t watching CNN, or MSNBC or Fox. They’re getting their information on TikTok, and for better or worse, it’s the way to reach them.” For a number of government officials, it’s worse.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Hurricane Ian – live: Charleston airport cancels flights as Biden issues South Carolina emergency declaration
Ian is at hurricane status once more as the tropical storm ploughs towards the Carolinas on the southeast US coastline on Friday.South Carolina, which is subject to major flood warnings, strong winds and a “life threatening storm surge”, is where the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina ahead of time as the National Hurricane Center warns of Ian’s strengthening over the Atlantic. In Florida, rescue operations have been taking place after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Biden and Zelenskiy reject expected annexations ahead of Putin speech
Governor of region says another 28 injured as convoy hit multiple times; annexation ceremony to take place in Red Square
Comments / 0