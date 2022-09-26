ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the refs ridiculously blow DPI, cost Cowboys TD after big Pollard run

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After two drives with Matt Farniok at left guard, the Cowboys moved Jason Peters into the role. The returns came on the first play with Peters as running back Tony Pollard broke loose behind the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Following the 46-yard gain, Dallas set up shop in the Giants’ red zone and looked poised to score the first touchdown of the game. After a pair of short gains on first and second down, quarterback Cooper Rush threw an anticipation throw intended for wide receiver Noah Brown, who was dragged to the ground by a New York defender.

In a case of home cooking, the referees kept the laundry in their pockets and there was clear frustration from the Cowboys on the field and the sideline. Dallas still came out of the drive with a field goal, but it could’ve been a touchdown after a penalty in the endzone.

