WATCH: Cowboys' Diggs returns to game after blindside hit sends him to tent

By Cameron Burnett
 3 days ago
On the final drive of the first half for the Giants, New York was backed into a 3rd-and-13. With no one open, Sterling Shepard crossed paths with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs over the middle.

Shepard was running a route on Anthony Brown while Kenny Golladay was trailed by Diggs, who never saw Shepard. The Giants receiver left his feet and his shoulder went straight into Diggs’ upper body. The hit was called for offensive pass interference, stalling the New York drive, but Diggs was down holding his head after the contact.

Diggs reached the sideline without extra help and went to the medical tent to be checked for an undisclosed injury. The time with trainers was a short one and Diggs was back with his helmet on the sideline.

Diggs returned to the field to start the second half, but it was a scary moment for Dallas fans as the cornerback with 11 interceptions in 2021 left the field. The Cowboys defense, led by Diggs with two pass breakups, froze the Giants offense for just three points in the first half.

