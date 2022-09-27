ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 28

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
DESTIN, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Navarre Florida: Hidden Gem in Florida

Located in the Florida Panhandle, Navarre Beach is one of Florida’s most relaxing places. Not only does this beach community have 12 miles of coastline but it is uniquely located about 25 miles from Pensacola Beach and 15 miles from Fort Walton Beach. You are reading: Teenage birthday trip...
NAVARRE, FL
30a.com

Q&A with Restaurateur Lucy Buffett

Music may run in Lucy Buffett’s familial blood, but the gumbo runs even deeper. Also known by her childhood nickname, LuLu, Lucy says two key ingredients helped her become the successful restaurateur that she is today. “First, I am Southern—and not just Southern, but Coastal Southern,” said Lucy. “And...
DESTIN, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

RADCO Acquires Three Hotels in Panama City Beach, FL

The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has acquired three new hotels in the Gulf of Mexico resort community of Panama City Beach, FL. The properties add 281 new Marriott and Hilton rooms to RADCO's fast-growing Hospitality Division. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. The properties include a Home2 Suites, adjacent...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
whereverfamily.com

4 Fall Festivals in Florida for the Family

Florida offers family travelers fall festivals worth traveling for:. This festival takes place Oct. 7–8 at Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. The annual event includes exclusive beer tastings, brewery showcases and live music. More than 50 breweries will be in attendance, with 200 domestic and international craft beer samples.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WMBB

How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Ian now hitting central Florida, residents here in our part of the panhandle can expect to see more than just some wind. Local community leaders say they are already seeing evacuees make their way to our area. So you may notice more traffic, and fewer vacant hotels.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back

Pensacola Beach’s Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back. Pensacola, Fla. (September 1, 2022) – One of the area’s favorite fall food festivals – Taste of the Beach - returns to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 14, with a VIP Dinner and continues Saturday, Oct. 15, with an outdoor festival staged around the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS. Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season.  “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages

UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls.  The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

