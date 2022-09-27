Read full article on original website
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
getthecoast.com
Destin Seafood Festival is BACK after 2-year hiatus, features a new ‘local culinary experience’
The Destin Seafood Festival, one of Destin’s most celebrated traditions, is back after a 2 year hiatus and will be held October 7-9 on the Destin Harbor. The Destin Seafood Festival kicks off the Destin Fishing Rodeo that runs the entire month of October and is the primary fundraiser for the Destin Charter Boat Association.
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 28
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
cohaitungchi.com
Navarre Florida: Hidden Gem in Florida
Located in the Florida Panhandle, Navarre Beach is one of Florida’s most relaxing places. Not only does this beach community have 12 miles of coastline but it is uniquely located about 25 miles from Pensacola Beach and 15 miles from Fort Walton Beach. You are reading: Teenage birthday trip...
30a.com
Q&A with Restaurateur Lucy Buffett
Music may run in Lucy Buffett’s familial blood, but the gumbo runs even deeper. Also known by her childhood nickname, LuLu, Lucy says two key ingredients helped her become the successful restaurateur that she is today. “First, I am Southern—and not just Southern, but Coastal Southern,” said Lucy. “And...
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Hotels in Panama City Beach, FL
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has acquired three new hotels in the Gulf of Mexico resort community of Panama City Beach, FL. The properties add 281 new Marriott and Hilton rooms to RADCO's fast-growing Hospitality Division. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. The properties include a Home2 Suites, adjacent...
whereverfamily.com
4 Fall Festivals in Florida for the Family
Florida offers family travelers fall festivals worth traveling for:. This festival takes place Oct. 7–8 at Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. The annual event includes exclusive beer tastings, brewery showcases and live music. More than 50 breweries will be in attendance, with 200 domestic and international craft beer samples.
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Ian now hitting central Florida, residents here in our part of the panhandle can expect to see more than just some wind. Local community leaders say they are already seeing evacuees make their way to our area. So you may notice more traffic, and fewer vacant hotels.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back
Pensacola Beach’s Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back. Pensacola, Fla. (September 1, 2022) – One of the area’s favorite fall food festivals – Taste of the Beach - returns to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 14, with a VIP Dinner and continues Saturday, Oct. 15, with an outdoor festival staged around the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
WJHG-TV
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS. Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks drop a close one, 8-7, to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
The Destin High Sharks dropped another close one on the road Friday night. The Sharks lost 8-7 to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in Pensacola. Last week, Destin lost on the road to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in double overtime. With this weeks loss, the Sharks drop to 1-3 on...
Pensacola Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves sells popular downtown brewery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After five years in business, D.C. Reeves is selling his downtown brewery Perfect Plain, as he prepares to take office as Mayor. The Mayor-elect said he was not required to sell the business but thought it was necessary so he can put his all into his new position. “Its certainly not […]
Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season. “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WEAR
What Northwest Floridians should know in case of hurricane-related mandatory evacuations
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- While WEAR News continues to track Hurricane Ian, no matter where the storm makes landfall, it's important for residents to be ready in the event of a mandatory evacuation. The most recent evacuation order in WEAR's viewing area was during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Low-lying...
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
