WSLS
Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
wfirnews.com
US. Attorney’s Office looks to seize Roanoke County motel following investigation
Federal prosecutors are looking to seize control of a Roanoke County motel they say was a haven for drugs and commercial sex trafficking. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke County: State Police investigating death during traffic stop on Route 220
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke County Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect known to...
WDBJ7.com
Lawmakers’ encounter at event leads to assault charge
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments in a simmering political fight, after one southwest Virginia lawmaker accused another of assault. Del. Marie March (R-Floyd Co.) swore out the warrant alleging misdemeanor assault after an event in Wytheville Saturday night. She said Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick Co.) hit her with his shoulder as he was leaving the fundraiser for 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement set to seize hotel involved in trafficking ring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Law enforcement held a press conference at Knights Inn on Thirlane Rd. Tuesday, announcing they were beginning the court proceedings for seizure and civil forfeiture of the property. According to Roanoke County Police Department, a federal judge ordered U.S. Marshals to begin seizure proceedings Tuesday...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of the remnants of Ian, which are expected to arrive this weekend in the Tri-Cities region. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel...
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
3 North Carolina inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina who have served long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release […]
whee.net
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
Delegate Wren Williams has been charged with assault and battery of his opponent, Delegate Marie March Saturday night at a Congressional District Gala in Wytheville. Williams said the event he was preparing to take his pregnant wife home when he bumped into March, apologized to her, and left. As he was getting into his car, police officers approached him and started asking questions. March said she wasn’t hurt, but she believes the bump was intentional and she described it as bullying. A member of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, Jody Early, said he witnessed the incident and agreed with March. Williams and March have a court date now on Nov. 21 in Wythe County General District Court.
WSLS
Authorities investigate fatal traffic stop off Route 220 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities are investigating a fatal traffic stop that happened on Route 220 in Roanoke County late Tuesday night. The USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was investigating a fugitive who they believed was near Route 220 on Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WDBJ7.com
Residents protest ahead of public hearing on Edgebrook Road rezoning petition
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Since February, ABoone Real Estate Inc. has been working to get approval for a rezoning project off Edgebrook Road in Roanoke County. The petition was revised in July 2022 to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses.
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 137 mile marker. We’re told a work vehicle is overturned and blocking southbound lanes. At this time,...
supertalk929.com
Virginia man dies after being rear-ended, thrown off farm tractor
A Crockett, Virginia man is dead after he was reportedly rear-ended while driving a farm tractor. According to a report from Virginia State Police, Charles R. Cregger, 59, was traveling South on Ridge Avenue near Huckleberry Road in Wythe County. The tractor was hauling a corn chopper when it was...
Hinton Police address public regarding new Roses store location
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With residents of the Hinton community and surrounding areas eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new Roses store, the Hinton Police Department has reached out to address the public regarding the location. A public notice issued by the Hinton Police Department Monday afternoon reveals that...
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
wjhl.com
Checking out all the great outdoor adventures in Tazewell County, Virginia
Michele Crigger with Visit Tazewell County, shares with us all of the amazing adventure opportunities available in the Town of Pocahontas and in Tazewell County!. For more information go to VisitTazewellCounty.org or on Facebook: @VisitTazewell.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
