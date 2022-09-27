Read full article on original website
City of Akron announces date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's rescheduled State of the City address
The City of Akron has announced the rescheduled date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Breakfast will kick off the event at 7 a.m. Tickets for the event...
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
newsnet5
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
cleveland19.com
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “This is...
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.
cleveland19.com
Akron Municipal courts only open to arraignments until further notice
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Muni court is closed to arraignment hearings only until further notice, according to a press release from the courts. All of the building’s three elevators are currently out of service and are in need of repairs. This change impacts parties with a hearing scheduled...
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
WKYC
Akron’s new School Superintendent Mayor Answers 3 Questions from I Promise School Students
It's another season of “3 Questions for the I Promise School”. Students find out what it takes to be school superintendent from Christine Fowler-Mack.
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
cleveland19.com
Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building. Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of...
cleveland19.com
Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
wksu.org
New poll finds Stark County residents less satisfied with the county as a place to live
A new poll finds that Stark County residents are less satisfied with the county as a place to live. The annual Stark County Community Pulse Report conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) looks at the quality of life in the county and assesses community needs. This...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
whbc.com
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
