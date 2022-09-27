ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Municipal courts only open to arraignments until further notice

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Muni court is closed to arraignment hearings only until further notice, according to a press release from the courts. All of the building’s three elevators are currently out of service and are in need of repairs. This change impacts parties with a hearing scheduled...
AKRON, OH
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building. Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
AKRON, OH

