ambcrypto.com
VeChain’s (VET) mainnet sees ~700k transactions but traders must be aware of…
VeChain, a platform that allowed businesses to create and execute decentralized applications (dApp) using VeChain (VET) was trending at press time. From the token trending the green to transactions occurring on the network- things looked optimistic for the #35th ranked crypto. Trusting the future. VET, the native token witnessed a...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink’s 15% rally may be a direct impact of its latest decoupling from…
According to a new Santiment report published on 28 September, Chainlink [LINK] was seen showing massive signs of growth. This was in terms of number of transactions and whale interest as well. But, what spiked this kind of growth in a couple of days? Let’s find out…. Growing apart.
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin’s ventures may garner whale attention, but will bulls follow the whales
ApeCoin is not ‘monkeying’ around as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) token has managed to get the attention of Ethereum whales. ApeCoin’s community has put forth multiple proposals off late. Furthermore, the events around the BAYC token could also be the reason for the alt’s popularity among the whales.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin may witness a short-term bounce that has everything to do with reserves
Bitcoin [BTC] has been attempting mid-week bounces for the last few weeks to break free of the ongoing bearish grip. The latest observations in the market suggest that a similar outcome might occur this week and here’s why. According to a Cryptoquant analysis conducted by MAC_D, Bitcoin reserves in...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB] may disappoint traders in Q4 based on these reasons
Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance in the month of September was anything but noteworthy. However, despite its standing on crypto charts, the exchange token still managed to perform well on other fronts as per a new report. According to BNBburn, the number of tokens burned in the third quarter (Q3)...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
ambcrypto.com
Fantom posts 5% gains in the past day but can sellers seize the upper hand soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom [FTM] appreciated nearly 7% from the lows of the previous trading day. The lower timeframe indicators pointed toward a bullish bias. Yet, caution was desirable, especially for buyers.
ambcrypto.com
What Bitcoin whales and Binance have in common should concern investors
Bitcoin [BTC] whales seemed to have decided on relegating other stablecoins with their current preference for the Binance stablecoin, BUSD. According to Mignolet, a CryptoQuant analyst, on 27 September, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced its highest trading volume since June. According to the analyst, this was due to increased whale activity....
ambcrypto.com
SOL developments: Short-term plan or long-term fix to boost investor morale?
Solana [SOL] founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, talked about the progress of Solana’s technology department via a tweet published on 27 September. According to the tweet, Solana’s development progress has been going as planned. The Solana team also upgraded their QUIC protocol. In the coming future, Anatoly stated that wallets,...
ambcrypto.com
Solana posts gains of 10% in a day; here’s why the move can continue higher
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the past few days, some positive sentiment was seen on social media for Solana [SOL]. The network also registered a huge increase in the total number of wallets in May. This factor likely contributed to its 40 million daily transactions.
ambcrypto.com
Will Fantom [FTM]’s bullish streak of Q3 follow the altcoin as we enter Q4
Fantom, the scalable blockchain platform, in its latest general update, intimated its users of the growth registered on its network. According to the update, in the last three months, Fantom saw an average daily transactions count of 820,000. With new addresses registering on the network during Q3, unique wallet addresses...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s emission rate might surprise HODLers in this bear season
The bear market has been in effect for some time, and it may have resulted in Bitcoin reducing its emissions. The reports from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed a decline in Bitcoin power demand and consumption. This has also resulted in a decrease in emissions. Well, the drop...
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz revisits a support zone, bulls can look to take profit at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chiliz has performed well in the month of September. The rally two weeks ago measured 60% from the lows to the swing high. Despite a 15% pullback over the past week, the longer-term outlook remained bullish for CHZ.
ambcrypto.com
XRP could offer a selling opportunity soon, watch out for…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin bounced from the $18.5k support region and climbed as high as $19.8k, before declining. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stood at $19.4k, and rejection at $19.6k would mean another move back below the $19k mark.
ambcrypto.com
Acquire.Fi launches the $ACQ token!
Acquire.Fi launched its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September 2022. Trading was scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token was listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange. Following the...
Robinhood Investors Just Got Good News
Regulators have scrutinized Robinhood's primary source of revenue.
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap [UNI] may slip to lower support levels as the lack of demand kicks in
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe was bullish, but demand was missing. Buying opportunity at $5.5, or a deeper plunge?. Bitcoin [BTC] stumbled beneath the $20k zone earlier this week after intense...
ambcrypto.com
Intelfin enables users to generate reliable passive income using automated pooling services
As a result of rising inflation predicted by all prominent financial experts and organizations worldwide, having a bank account is no longer sufficient to preserve people’s hard-earned money as the money being invested by people must generate profits regularly. This is where innovative decentralized platforms like Intelfin Global come...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Despite crossing $20k, short-term holders bleed dry this bear season
Bitcoin’s [BTC] rejection of the $20K level last week led to the suffering of short-term holders. As per a latest Glassnode report short-term holders of the asset suffered significant unrealized losses. HODLers have remained consistent and have continued to hold on to their supply despite the turbulence in the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]’s latest mixtape may leave investors scratching their heads
Ethereum [ETH], ever since the Merge, faced some massive selling pressure that came as a after-effect of the event. However, can the decline in the price of ETH open up the possibility of investors purchasing the alt at a discount?. Will ETH regain some interest?. Despite the events post the...
