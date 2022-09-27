Read full article on original website
Is Ohio State football’s kicking game due for a shake-up?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a recent episode of his weekly radio show, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day let out his true emotions about his program’s kicking game. Asked about freshman walk-on Jayden Fielding’s positive early performance, Day exclaimed, “Thank God.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he confirmed the program sought Parker Lewis — whose eligibility after transferring from USC was cleared by the NCAA this week — because of shortcomings on kickoffs last season.
Rutgers trailer: 'Let's go knock their lights out today'
It's the Big Ten season for No. 3 Ohio State After last week's 52-21 win against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes will face only conference opponents the rest of the way this year. This week, it's Rutgers who comes to Ohio Stadium for Homecoming in the fifth of five straight games at the Horseshoe to start the season for the Scarlet and Gray.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star CB Bryce West Felt “Hometown Love” on His Ohio State Visit Last Weekend, Jeremiah McClellan and Justin Scott Will Visit Columbus Saturday
One of Ohio State’s top cornerback priorities in the 2024 class certainly felt wanted by the Buckeyes on his most recent trip to Columbus. Four-star Ohio cornerback Bryce West made his second game visit of the month to Ohio State last weekend and told Eleven Warriors he had a great experience.
Ryan Day Took A Shot At College Football Referees Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast one of college football's most exciting offenses. Yet Ryan Day implied that the referees have stifled their potential operating speed. Per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors, the head coach blamed officials for interfering with uptempo offenses. "Now I feel like the referee just stands over...
landgrantholyland.com
Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day
On Monday afternoon, Chris Holtmann met with the media for the first time since Malaki Branham announced he was leaving Ohio State for the NBA, and members of the men’s basketball team were available for the first time since the Buckeyes’ second round NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova in Pittsburgh.
Eleven Warriors
Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday
Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4
The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
What’s up with Kyle McCord potentially getting more reps as Ohio State football’s QB2?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle McCord has played 31 snaps this season as Ohio State football’s backup quarterback, which is pretty normal given who the opponents have been through the first few weeks. What may not be as normal is what he’s been able to do with those opportunities because...
wosu.org
The history and future of Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Ryan Day Finds 'Silver Lining' To Ohio State's Injury News
Ohio State has been without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for much of the first portion of the season. As talented as Smith-Njigba is, his absence has had one benefit for the Buckeyes, according to head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday. It has allowed some of Ohio State's other wide...
columbusmessenger.com
Balancing life on the gridiron with life as a medical professional
Heidelberg University football lineman Wally Kalinowski knows what it is like to deliver pain, but as a registered nurse, he also knows how to treat and offer relief from pain. “I played offensive line in high school, specifically left guard,” said Kalinowski, a 2019 graduate of Canal Winchester High School...
columbusunderground.com
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
247Sports
