A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO