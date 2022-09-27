Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle 3 major fires in 10 days off I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another vegetation fire rapidly spread up an Oakland hillside off Interstate 580, threatening homes Monday night. It marks the third massive brush fire in 10 days. The Oakland Fire Department said a pickup truck engulfed in flames quickly spread to vegetation not far from the Edwards Avenue...
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation
A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
KTVU FOX 2
Vegetation fire sparks in Mill Valley
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a vegetation fire burning in Mill Valley. According to the Southern Marin Fire District, the fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto. Residents on the Westside of Camino Alto in Corte Madera...
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
KTVU FOX 2
Classes canceled at Oakland school campus were 6 people wounded in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Classes were canceled Thursday at an East Oakland school camps where a mass shooting took place the day before, injuring six adults. Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were still looking for at least one shooter, though others may be involved, according to Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closes due tp 'equipment problem'
The Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closed Thursday afternoon due to "an equipment problem" at the station, the transit agency said. Stranded riders may take a bus to the West Dublin station where they may board a BART train. This is a developing story.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school shooting injures 6
OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting on an Oakland school campus – the worst Bay Area school shooting in recent history and one that drew condemnation from local and state leaders. Oakland police said the shooting happened on the King Estate campus, which is comprised...
KTVU FOX 2
Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
KTVU FOX 2
State investigates hiring of 47 'unsuitable' Alameda County sheriff's deputies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state agency has launched an inquiry into the employment of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were hired despite receiving unsuitable marks on their psychological exams, KTVU has learned. Meagan Poulos, spokeswoman for the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, said that POST consultants –...
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in Oakland's Brookfield Village leaves man dead, another injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning left one man dead and another wounded, police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the city's Brookfield Village neighborhood. Officers were called to the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
KTVU FOX 2
3 Alameda County sheriff's deputies return to job after getting 'suitable' on psych exam
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties after getting unsatisfactory marks on their psychological exams have returned to duty because of a previous oversight of their files. On Thursday, Lt. Ray Kelly said that these three deputies had...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
KTVU FOX 2
Standoff continues at Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill across from Sun Valley Mall
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A police standoff with a suspect continued into early Wednesday morning in Pleasant Hill, just across from the Sun Valley Mall in Concord. The Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert late Tuesday for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway. Video...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school campus shooting was likely gang-related; 6 victims connected to school
OAKLAND, Calif. - All six people who were shot at an Oakland educational campus Wednesday were connected to the schools there, the city's police chief said, adding that the attack was most likely gang-related. Two of the victims are students, one is a counselor, one is a security guard and...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect barricades in Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack for several hours as standoff unfolds
Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening where a standoff situation is developing. A man wanted by law enforcement barricaded in the store following a pursuit. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Axe-wielding rider confronts Muni bus driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who swung an axe at a Muni bus driver. Officials said the driver was not hurt, but are warning riders to be alert at all times when on public transportation. Police said shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday they responded...
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill police say avoid area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway at Sun Valley Mall
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening. The alert was sent just before 7 p.m. A stringer (freelance) photographer said the two stores have been evacuated. Police have not confirmed those details.
KTVU FOX 2
Rape suspect nabbed after hiding in Nordstrom Rack for hours
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday captured a rape suspect who had hidden inside a Nordstrom Rack shop in Pleasant Hill for hours. Officers arrested the suspect, Joseph Ramons, 26, behind the store on Wednesday around noon, though they initially presumed he had escaped from the building after clambering through a crawl space and changing clothes.
