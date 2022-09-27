ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battle 3 major fires in 10 days off I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another vegetation fire rapidly spread up an Oakland hillside off Interstate 580, threatening homes Monday night. It marks the third massive brush fire in 10 days. The Oakland Fire Department said a pickup truck engulfed in flames quickly spread to vegetation not far from the Edwards Avenue...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation

A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire sparks in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a vegetation fire burning in Mill Valley. According to the Southern Marin Fire District, the fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto. Residents on the Westside of Camino Alto in Corte Madera...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland school shooting injures 6

OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting on an Oakland school campus – the worst Bay Area school shooting in recent history and one that drew condemnation from local and state leaders. Oakland police said the shooting happened on the King Estate campus, which is comprised...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting in Oakland's Brookfield Village leaves man dead, another injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning left one man dead and another wounded, police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the city's Brookfield Village neighborhood. Officers were called to the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Axe-wielding rider confronts Muni bus driver

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who swung an axe at a Muni bus driver. Officials said the driver was not hurt, but are warning riders to be alert at all times when on public transportation. Police said shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday they responded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rape suspect nabbed after hiding in Nordstrom Rack for hours

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday captured a rape suspect who had hidden inside a Nordstrom Rack shop in Pleasant Hill for hours. Officers arrested the suspect, Joseph Ramons, 26, behind the store on Wednesday around noon, though they initially presumed he had escaped from the building after clambering through a crawl space and changing clothes.
PLEASANT HILL, CA

