ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 match up as Pike County takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
NEW BROCKTON, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options. Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website. While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s...
TUSKEGEE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Montgomery, AL
Society
WSFA

Mayor aims to promote Montgomery as regional innovation hub

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is meeting with representatives at the U.S. Department of Commerce Thursday to promote Alabama’s capital city as a regional innovation hub. According to the mayor’s office, Reed with join other members of the African American Mayor’s Association to discuss funding for...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot

My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy FD responds to residential structure fire

The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sept. 27 on Washington Street. According to a release from the Troy FD, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 7:16 p.m. for a residential structure fire located in the 500 block of Washington Street. Troy FD arrived on location within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from a single-story residence, according to the release.
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Red Cross#Volunteers#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross#Lifesouth#Wsfa Newsletter
wbrc.com

Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama puts $83M into massive broadband connectivity project

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama officials announced a major, multi-million dollar broadband initiative Tuesday that will connect 300 towns to high-speed internet in the coming years. Gov. Kay Ivey and others shared details of the project in Prattville, saying the “middle mile,” a fiber utility network, will connect towns across...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022

The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
WSFA

Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Rehobeth takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
TROY, AL
WTVM

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed

The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
TALLASSEE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day

An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy