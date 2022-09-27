Read full article on original website
Will A Single-Cylinder Ducati Debut During 2023 World Première?
The 2023 Ducati World Première has been short on surprises—thus far. Ducati kicked off its annual model reveal on September 2, 2022, when it presented the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition. The tricked-out super naked sold like beer at a ball game, but it only catered to a small contingent of wealthy Ducatisti.
2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Invites Explorers To Unlock Earth
Ducati introduced the standard issue Multistrada V4 and its up-spec S variant in November, 2020. Less than a year later, in October, 2021, the Borgo Panigale firm unleashed the twisties-slaying Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. With bases one through three covered, Ducati stepped up to the plate once again to announce...
HJC Adds Three New Helmets To Its Premium RPHA Model Range
HJC is one of the most popular helmet manufacturers in the world, and for good reason. It offers some of the best value-for-money helmets in its standard lineup, while keeping its safety and comfort features up to par with the rest of the competition. Meanwhile, those of you looking for the best of the best that HJC has to offer will undoubtedly be best served by the RPHA range of helmets.
2023 Honda Monkey Brings Cheerful Plaid, Color-Matched Frame To The Party
On September 27, 2022, Honda officially launched its 2023 Monkey 125 for the European market. Since the model just had its last major engine and transmission changes for the 2022 model year, it’s not surprising that there are no substantive technical changes for 2023. What we get is purely cosmetic—but even the most cynical, jaded moto enthusiast has to admit that these particular cosmetic changes look really good.
New Patents Confirm Radar-Equipped Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
In July, 2022, photographers caught a Yamaha Tracer 9 GT test mule out on a leisurely joy ride. Resplendent in the 2022 model’s Liquid Metal livery, nothing looked out of place on the recently-renewed sport-tourer. That’s until we noticed a new element added under the Tracer 9 GT’s chinny-chin-chin. Tucked under the lip of the front fairing and between the two LED headlamps, a new radar unit led the way.
Beginner-Friendly FB Mondial Piega 125 Makes Its Way To Spain
FB Mondial is a historic motorcycle company with Italian roots dating all the way back to 1929. Although it never gained the momentum it needed to propel it into the mainstream motorcycle industry, the brand did make quite a name for itself in Europe, with its classic-style machines. That being said, the brand has recently rolled out new beginner-friendly options, with the newest one being the Piega 125, now available in Spain.
Should All Riding Gear Come With Armor As Standard?
It goes without saying that motorcycle gear is now safer than ever before. Continuous research and the undying innovation of several gear and equipment manufacturers continues to spur the development of safer gear, and along with this, new regulations surrounding safety equipment continue to be rolled out, particularly in Europe.
Dainese Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves Are Perfect For Warm-Weather Riding
Whether you tear through the terrain or just trundle over the trail, gauntlet gloves provide some of the best protection that money can buy. On the other hand, the protective mitts do little to cool your paws when temperatures rise. Dainese knows that adventure riders encounter such conditions on a regular basis, and the Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves not only optimize ventilation but also prioritize protection.
Kawasaki Officially Launches The W175 In The Indian Markert
Earlier in September, 2022, Kawasaki teased the launch of the W175 in the Indian market. The small-capacity retro roadster was poised to do battle with the massively popular entry-level retro bikes in the market such as the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Now, Team Green has lifted the veils off the bike and revealed its pricing.
Honda Introduces Battery-Powered CBR Replica For Kids In Australia
I’m sure if I asked you what your first bike was, a lot of you would name rather lackluster beginner bikes like a Ninja 250, Yamaha R3, or some other small-displacement motorbike designed specifically for first-time riders. If you’re from the U.S., chances are you got to start on a really awesome bike, as there aren’t any laws restricting first timers from hopping on absurdly powerful machines as their first bike.
New Honda Trademark Filing Looks Like Future Electric Motorbike Name
Back in early September, Honda made headlines when it announced plans to release a total of 10 electric two-wheeler models by 2025. Now, as we’ve pointed out, although Honda has yet to release an electric motorcycle, it’s steadily been working on electric scooter and three-wheeled, low-speed delivery vehicle releases. If Honda is counting these toward that 10-vehicle total, that math doesn’t seem so sudden at all.
European Type-Approval Docs Reveal More Honda Hornet 750 Details
Honda hit us with a quick strike when it unveiled the Hornet 750 concept at EICMA 2021. Since then, the brand has forced the public to follow a trail of breadcrumbs, disseminating key details with calculated information drops. In June, 2022, Big Red pulled back the curtain and shared numerous...
Triumph To Unveil New 60th Anniversary Bond Edition Model
Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die. The latest Bond series didn’t end without rectifying a tragic oversight in previous installments—replacing its BMW partnership with a Triumph deal. The British brand joined compatriots Land Rover and Aston Martin on the set, but Triumph happily leveraged the collaboration for two limited-edition bikes.
SW-Motech Introduces SysBag WP Waterproof Side Bags In Time For Fall
Few aftermarket manufacturers have as many options as SW-Motech. With a plethora of accessories including luggage, protection, and aesthetics, SW-Motech’s catalog of products continues expanding and addressing the changing needs of motorcyclists. Now that fall is on its way, the brand introduced a new range of waterproof side bags called the SysBag WP that’ll let you continue riding without worrying about your stuff getting wet in the rain.
Suzuki Squared: Madman Stuffs Bandit 1250 Engine Inside A Kei Van
We love a bonkers engine swap around here, and if it has to have four wheels, we’re also pretty partial to kei vehicles in the RideApart offices. So, when something like this Suzuki kei van stuffed with the drivetrain from a GSX1250F pops up, we are absolutely the kind of people who pay attention.
