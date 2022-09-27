Read full article on original website
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Albia Newspapers
Mila Kunis Doesn’t Think Jackie Should Be With [Spoiler] on ‘That ’90s Show’
Mila Kunis is set to return to her breakout role as Jackie from That ’70s Show for a guest appearance on Netflix‘s upcoming spinoff, That ’90s Show, alongside her husband Ashton Kutcher and most of the original cast. While talking with Access Hollywood about her upcoming role...
