DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO