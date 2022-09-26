ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

hugo reyes
3d ago

I wonder how they feel knowing they earned convict status for absolutely no good reason whatsoever? Knowing that it will fall them for the rest of their life?

NBC News

Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion

Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
MyTexasDaily

Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Human Remains Discovered, Identified as Missing Woman in Dallas County

Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered in August 2021 in an unincorporated area near Lancaster belong to a missing woman. According to Dallas County authorities, the remains were discovered in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and Dallas Police...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

