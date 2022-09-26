Read full article on original website
hugo reyes
3d ago
I wonder how they feel knowing they earned convict status for absolutely no good reason whatsoever? Knowing that it will fall them for the rest of their life?
Black Mother Violently Arrested After She Called Police Will Receive $150K
Jacqueline Craig was wrestled to the ground and arrested after she called Fort Worth police to report that her white neighbor had choked her seven-year-old son.
