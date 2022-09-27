President Jennifer Cowley announces establishment of Office of Talent, Culture, and Inclusion

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Shorthorn
Editorial: UTA should bring back more hybrid options for students
As campus life returns in person, most professors have brought their classes back on campus, mostly discontinuing either fully virtual instructions or hybrid courses — an option that’s been available to students since 2020 due to COVID-19. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes UTA should continue to offer hybrid...
Shorthorn
Opinion: UTA’s Hispanic community deserves more representation
UTA’s Hispanic population reached 30.8% of the student body in 2021, making Hispanics the largest ethnic group on campus after years of steady growth, according to the UT System Dashboard, the university system’s official means for the public to access data regarding its student body and faculty. UTA’s...
Shorthorn
Q&A: Jason Hardy, director of infrastructure and operations, explains UTA’s Wi-Fi
Spotty Wi-Fi connections on campus is a problem that most students, faculty and staff have to deal with. Students are often having to switch to cellular networks to complete assignments or take quizzes while on campus. With old buildings that interfere with internet signals and an increasing student population, UTA...
Shorthorn
La Sociedad Hispánica prepares to debut newest spirit horse
En la unión está la fuerza - “In union there is strength”. Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said her mother’s words inspired her to bring the saying to the organization in moments of discouragement, and the words now encapsulate UTA’s newest spirit horse La Fuerza, meaning “strength.”
Shorthorn
UTA's ROTC cadets discuss summer internships experiences and working in the army
Over a summer internship at a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a veteran hospital in Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, nursing senior Briar Gosvenor did intravenous therapy and administered medications. But once, a patient had a stroke under her supervision, so she called other nurses and a doctor to help.
Keller ISD, city of Fort Worth to add 5 more school resource officers
Keller ISD board member Micah Young (far left) talks about the addition of more school resource officers within the schools inside the Fort Worth city limits this school year. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller ISD approved a revised contract with the city of Fort Worth to provide additional school resource...
Shorthorn
A good note: Two UTA alumni start local music group
Five years ago, UTA alumni Oladipo Oyediran and Kayla Scales were playing music together as a part-time hobby at a bar in Kathmandu, Nepal. After facing several setbacks abroad, they returned to Texas and started taking their music a bit more seriously. The duo eventually created Igimèjí, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based...
keranews.org
KERA announces intent to acquire Denton Record-Chronicle
The acquisition, if completed, is set to close in 2023, with a vision of keeping the Record-Chronicle locally owned and serving Denton County with local news and information connected to the community. “As KERA expands coverage in the fast-growing North Texas region, our work with the respected Denton Record-Chronicle newsroom...
Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away
The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
City of Keller approves permit for Black Rock Coffee location
Black Rock Coffee, which offers coffee, smoothies and energy drinks, has plans to open to a location in Keller. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee) The city of Keller approved a special-use permit from Black Rock Coffee, which will be located at 1600 N. Main St., during a City Council meeting on Sept. 20. The Oregon-based company will open a 2,077-square-foot location with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru in the 38-acre mixed-used Center Stage Development off US 377. It is slated to open in summer 2023, officials said during the meeting. The expected hours of operations will be 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Rock Coffee was founded in 2008 and has locations in seven states. The coffee company’s menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks as well as teas, smoothies and energy drinks. The company also sells its own roasted coffee and coffee subscriptions. https://br.coffee.
Parents look to hold Fort Worth ISD accountable for wrong school bus drop-offs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents in Fort Worth whose children ride the school bus are looking for assurances that their kids get dropped off at the right stop. One parent said they were shunned at a school board meeting, and now the district is doing something. In a recent...
therideronline.com
Senior Athlete Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
After severe back pain sent senior Joy Nwokyoe to the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with stage four carcinoma. Carcinoma forms on the epithelial tissue of the body and lines most body organs, internal passageways and skin. Nwokoye runs the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the track team and finished third at the district meet in 2022 under the guidance and coaching of Coach Detrion Taylor.
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
Eater
Hillstone in Park Cities Faces Accusation of “Overt Racism” Over Dress Code
Over the weekend, a local grill and bar, Hillstone, in Park Cities faced accusations of having a racist dress code that is selectively enforced by TikToker Blakely Thornton. Thornton, visiting his hometown of Dallas from New York City, posted that he went with a friend to grab pre-dinner drinks at the bar. However, Thornton and his party left without being seated, after a restaurant employee allegedly told him his outfit didn’t meet its dress code requirements.
Shorthorn
Arlington City Council addresses speed zone adjustments, renaming roads
Arlington City Council passed various decisions, including the refurbishment of City Hall and Municipal City Tower and the adjustment of speed zones, during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council approved the purchase of replacement furniture for City Hall and the Municipal City Tower’s new break room. The new furniture for...
Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location
Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
advocatemag.com
Affordable housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
WFAA
Republican Tarrant County judge holds meet and greet for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate
FORT WORTH, Texas — In June of 2021, Lt Governor Dan Patrick announced his intentions and future plans in Texas politics. After announcing his re-election campaign Patrick probably never expected a Texas-size surprise from inside his own political party. Not only has Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley endorsed...
