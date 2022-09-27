Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
When is crossplay coming to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs?
FIFA 23 supports crossplay at launch for the first time in the series, but Pro Clubs, so far, has missed out on the feature. Here’s everything we know so far about when FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will go crossplay. Many football fans were over the moon to hear that...
dexerto.com
BIG’s faveN to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major qualifier
BIG have announced that Josef ‘faveN’ Baumann will not attend the upcoming EU RMR B tournament due to health reasons. In a brief statement on Twitter, the German organization said that faveN will sit out the qualifier because of “a medical situation that requires him to rest at home.”
dexerto.com
How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23
The FIFA 23 and Ted Lasso crossover has fans excited to play as their favorite clueless coach across a variety of modes. Here’s how to use Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and more. Excitement for FIFA 23 was already high thanks to...
dexerto.com
“External attack” against CSGO players behind heavy delays in NAVI vs Heroic ESL Pro League match
An ESL Pro League Season 16 match between NAVI and Heroic finished well past midnight following tech problems that left players in desperation mode. What was supposed to be a straightforward round-of-12 match between NAVI and Heroic turned into an almost six-hour marathon following tech problems during the third map of the series, Overpass.
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner
FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
dexerto.com
“Several” LoL Worlds 2022 players fall ill as Play-In Stage starts
Ahead of LoL Worlds 2022, several players have fallen ill and will be playing from remote environments. We’re yet unsure how many players have been affected in Play-Ins. Before LoL Worlds 2022 kicked off, Fnatic had some issues based around Upset and Hylissang falling ill ahead of travelling to Mexico to compete. Issues didn’t end there for Worlds, however, as several players have been affected by illness.
dexerto.com
Five players to watch in LoL Worlds 2022 Play-Ins
Not sure which players to keep an eye on in the Play-In stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship? Here’s our handy guide to the tournament’s most exciting talents as the event kicks off in Mexico City on September 29. We get it. There are a...
dexerto.com
Warzone pro Tommey claims there is major streamsniping corruption in tournaments
100 Thieves Warzone pro Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren has alleged that there has been serious corruption in tournaments and wagers “for the last year,” with people betting on games and stream sniping pros to earn “thousands and thousands of dollars.”. While the Warzone tournament scene slowed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
How to change FIFA 23 commentators & turn off critical commentary
If you’re wondering how to turn off critical commentary in FIFA 23 or change the commentator entirely, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you exactly what to do. Missing an open goal or big chance in a match can be annoying at the best...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
Comments / 0