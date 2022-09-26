With five weeks of the college football season in the books, the UNC football program sits at 3-1 overall coming off their first loss of the year to Notre Dame on Saturday. The loss ruined any chance UNC had to be ranked last week and it even dropped them in power rankings. Among the rankings they dropped was in the USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 4 by Paul Myerberg. Going into the week, UNC was at 28 and just outside of the top 25 after a 3-0 start. But the loss dropped them 19 spots to No. 47 in the...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO