Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech kickoff time announced
The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to rebound after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year. And following that game, they stay home to open up the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting Virginia Tech. The two teams will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST, the program announced this week with the game airing on the ACC Network. The Hokies have played just one ACC game so far this season, beating Boston College 27-10 a few weeks back. But the Hokies have struggled this season. We’ll host Virginia Tech at 3:30 pm on ACC Network...
NC State G Jarkel Joiner on coming to Raleigh, start of practice
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on newcomers, starting practice
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
Scarlet Nation
Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools
Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Virginia
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., will be played at noon on Oct. 8. The U of L-Virginia game will be on the ACC Network. It will mark the third consecutive noon start for the Cardinals. Louisville is 2-2 on the...
How far UNC football fell in USA TODAY Sports re-rank of teams
With five weeks of the college football season in the books, the UNC football program sits at 3-1 overall coming off their first loss of the year to Notre Dame on Saturday. The loss ruined any chance UNC had to be ranked last week and it even dropped them in power rankings. Among the rankings they dropped was in the USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 4 by Paul Myerberg. Going into the week, UNC was at 28 and just outside of the top 25 after a 3-0 start. But the loss dropped them 19 spots to No. 47 in the...
News & Notes From Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Tech Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game against visiting Virginia Tech, the ACC opener for the Tar Heels. UNC (3-1) is coming off its first defeat of the season,...
College Football News
North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: North Carolina (3-1), Virginia Tech (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC State DB Devan Boykin ahead of top-10 meeting with Clemson
NC State defensive back Devan Boykin spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's top-10 meeting with Clemson.
College Football News
Clemson vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview
Clemson vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Clemson (4-0), NC State (4-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Clemson vs NC State Game Preview. Why NC...
NC State preparing for Hurricane Ian on and off the field
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The buildup for NC State vs. Clemson has been like very few games we've seen in Wolfpack history. It's the top two teams in the ACC matching up in Week 5 between two Top-10 programs with ACC Atlantic and Championship implications already in early October with College GameDay coming to town for all of it.
Comments / 0