ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech kickoff time announced

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to rebound after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year. And following that game, they stay home to open up the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting Virginia Tech. The two teams will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST, the program announced this week with the game airing on the ACC Network. The Hokies have played just one ACC game so far this season, beating Boston College 27-10 a few weeks back. But the Hokies have struggled this season. We’ll host Virginia Tech at 3:30 pm on ACC Network...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Scarlet Nation

Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools

Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How far UNC football fell in USA TODAY Sports re-rank of teams

With five weeks of the college football season in the books, the UNC football program sits at 3-1 overall coming off their first loss of the year to Notre Dame on Saturday. The loss ruined any chance UNC had to be ranked last week and it even dropped them in power rankings. Among the rankings they dropped was in the USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 4 by Paul Myerberg. Going into the week, UNC was at 28 and just outside of the top 25 after a 3-0 start. But the loss dropped them 19 spots to No. 47 in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
College Football News

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: North Carolina (3-1), Virginia Tech (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Game...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Abc#The 1967 Nc State
College Football News

Clemson vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Clemson (4-0), NC State (4-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Clemson vs NC State Game Preview. Why NC...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State preparing for Hurricane Ian on and off the field

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The buildup for NC State vs. Clemson has been like very few games we've seen in Wolfpack history. It's the top two teams in the ACC matching up in Week 5 between two Top-10 programs with ACC Atlantic and Championship implications already in early October with College GameDay coming to town for all of it.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy