Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Chainlink Launches SCALE to Ease Oracle Network Operating Costs
Blockchain oracle provider Chainlink has announced a new program called SCALE for sustainable access for layer 1 and layer 2 enablement. In an announcement on Sept. 28, Chainlink Labs stated that the new initiative allows blockchains and layer-2 networks to fast-track smart contract innovation. This is achieved by helping to...
cryptopotato.com
Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul
[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, United States, 28th September 2022]. Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on...
cryptopotato.com
Lightning Labs Aims to Bitcoinize the Dollar With Taro’s Alpha Release
The alpha release is currently limited to testnet usage and will hit the mainnet after developer feedback. Lightning Labs, the firm behind the Lightning Network, announced the release of the alpha release of the Taro daemon that will enable Bitcoin devs to mint, send, and receive assets on the blockchain.
cryptopotato.com
Watch the TRON: Gas-Free TRC-20 Transactions on Guarda Wallet
Guarda’s team has worked to improve the validators’ fees to increase the APY received while staking the TRX. The TRX token is among the popular assets available on Guarda Wallet for staking to earn passive income. The APY of Tron is around 4%. So you can just delegate your asset to Guarda’s validator nodes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Founder Tobias Graf Reveals the Rationale Behind Okse’s Crypto Visa Card
Okse CEO Tobias Graf has revealed more information about the company’s crypto Visa card. The Okse founder has shared his vision of a decentralized future in which crypto and fiat interchange seamlessly. Graf founded Okse with the mandate of making financial freedom a reality for millions. His vision is...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Acquires Stake in US Chartered Bank
Nexo plans to use the investment to strengthen its foothold in the US crypto market. Leading cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its subsidiary federally chartered bank Summit National Bank, regulated under the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop
A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
cryptopotato.com
Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
cryptopotato.com
Gemini Taps MakerDAO To Boost Adoption of Its GUSD Stablecoin
Circle and Binance are moving their pieces to win the stablecoin race. Gemini doesn’t want to be left behind. On September 29, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss published a proposed “marketing incentive” on the MakerDAO forum to drive the adoption of his stablecoin GUSD through a three-month strategic plan.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation
The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
This Soaring Crypto Just Became an Even Better Buy
At its annual developers conference, Cosmos unveiled an updated strategy for where this crypto is headed.
cryptopotato.com
China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)
The Hengyang police arrested 93 individuals for using cryptocurrencies on money-laundering activities. Law enforcement agents from Hengyang (a city in the southern Chinese province Hunan) have reportedly busted a criminal group that employed cryptocurrencies to launder 40 billion yuan (approximately $5.6 billion). Over the past several months, China’s authorities halted...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin is the Cure to Global Yield Curve Control: Arthur Hayes
The former BitMEX CEO recommends Bitcoin as the Bank of England begins quantitative easing. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently called Bitcoin the “cure” to yield curve control (YCC) – the process by which governments use quantitative easing to suppress rising bond yields. The former CEO predicted that...
Comments / 0