College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game
The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.
Josh Pate's Week 5 Bold Predictions: Bryan Harsin Enters Final Week At Auburn
Josh Pate joins Chris Hassel to share his bold prediction that Bryan Harsin will enter his final week at Auburn.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four
After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
UGA assistant named as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching vacancy
Georgia Bulldogs running back coach Dell McGee has been named as a top candidate for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins. Collins struggled to win games during his 38-game career as head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 10-28 during Collins’...
Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway reportedly impressed with LSU visit
The Tigers hosted one of the nation’s top signal-callers in the 2024 class for Saturday’s 38-0 shutout over New Mexico. LSU is one of many blue-chip program vying for the services of DJ Lagway, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback from Willis, Texas. After his visit, he had positive things to say about the Tigers to On3’s Billy Embody.
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
Bryan Harsin talks about Auburn’s Week 5 matchup with LSU
Bryan Harsin knows Auburn will have a tough matchup this weekend with LSU.
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 4
After falling by two scores on the road against UAB, Clay Helton led Georgia Southern to a bounce-back 34-23 win over Ball State to improve to 3-1 on the season. This was a much needed victory for the Eagles ahead of a tough matchup with undefeated Coastal Carolina next week.
Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Bye Week, Status After Florida Win
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media Wednesday afternoon to put a final bow on the Florida win and talk how he plans to use the bye week. Heupel's entire press conference is above.
Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2024 4-star LB Payton Pierce
Things didn’t go well on the gridiron for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday vs. Kansas State, but that didn’t slow down any recruiting momentum they’ve gained since the start of the Brent Venables era. After receiving a Rivals Futurecast from Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com, the Oklahoma Sooners...
Power 5 Hot Seats: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin vaults to top
A trio of Power 5 football coaches have already lost their jobs and the calendar hasn’t hit October. With Scott
