Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
NESN

Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report

Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News

LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'

LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
