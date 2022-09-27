Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
wvpublic.org
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
WDTV
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, addressed reports he received that students were threatened by some teachers with possible suspension from school for walking out on Wednesday. Nearly 200 students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest pride flags being banned in schools....
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Daily Athenaeum
Mon County BOE reaffirms decision to ban pride flags in schools
The Monongalia County Board of Education is sticking to its decision to remove pride flags displayed in classrooms, pending further discussion. Last month, board members ordered the removal of pride flags from schools across the county after reassessing a policy established in 2020. The decision prompted many to protest Tuesday’s board meeting where the policy was revisited for public discussion.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
Metro News
Undefeated teams Doddridge & Wirt take the Class A stage in Week 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the scene for Class A football in Week 6. Doddridge County (4-0) and Wirt County (4-0) square off in the marquee matchup.
Three local teams, three individuals headed to golf states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va - Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.
WDTV
Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
Daily Athenaeum
Violent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows
West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021. University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge. “This...
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
