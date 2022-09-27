ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Education
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Fairmont State University#Linus College
Daily Athenaeum

Mon County BOE reaffirms decision to ban pride flags in schools

The Monongalia County Board of Education is sticking to its decision to remove pride flags displayed in classrooms, pending further discussion. Last month, board members ordered the removal of pride flags from schools across the county after reassessing a policy established in 2020. The decision prompted many to protest Tuesday’s board meeting where the policy was revisited for public discussion.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Violent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows

West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021. University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge. “This...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

