FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames Patrick
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
californiaglobe.com
Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population
Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
Following San Jose, state tosses parking requirements
San Jose and California are in a race to leave the 1960s in the past, at least when it comes to redevelopment and parking. Silicon Valley housing advocates and experts are lauding the approval of a new state law that will do away with minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of major public transit lines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2097 into law last week that will make it cheaper to build new housing projects. The law, effective in January, will also align with the city’s future growth plans.
Morgan Hill Times
Meet the candidates for Morgan Hill Mayor
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Morgan Hill to become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. City of Morgan Hill offices that will appear on the ballot include the mayor’s seat, as well as two city council district seats: District B and District D. There are also four seats up for grabs on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of trustees.
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California
If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
benitolink.com
2022 General Election: 18th Congressional District
Peter Hernandez and Zoe Lofgren are in the runoff for the redrawn 18th Congressional District, which will take effect after the general election. The district includes all of San Benito County, as well as the eastern half of Monterey and Santa Clara counties and the southeastern part of Santa Cruz County. Peter Hernandez and Zoe Lofgren are vying for the position. BenitoLink sent each of them questions and requested responses in their own words.
Morgan Hill Times
Letters to the editor: Political endorsements
Americans pay twice for the Democrats’ reckless spending. First, we are paying for fraudsters to steal money from programs to feed the needy, such as the latest Minnesota scandal announced last week. But we pay again, since this fraudulent spending is part of the major feed to accelerate inflation.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
A restaurant tucked away in a downtown Palo Alto nonprofit is reopening for the first time since COVID
The Redwood at Avenidas has a new French chef at the helm. After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto will open its doors starting Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara
If you fancy a quick but stunning road trip along the west coast of California, then consider the road trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara. Whether you opt for the coast or inland, or dip into some of the best national parks and forests, you'll be guaranteed a breathtaking trip.
San Jose, California
Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
NBC Bay Area
Latina Winemaker in Livermore Trades Corporate Life for Wine
As the bin filled with pale-colored grapes began to tilt, Rosa Fierro used a rake to aid their descent onto a conveyer belt on their way to the juicer. She tasted the fruit inside her Livermore winery, giving a thumbs up to what she estimates will be her 11th vintage.
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
A preliminary 3.4 earthquake reported in San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? An earthquake struck San Jose around 10:02 a.m. northeast of Alum Rock.
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
3.4 magnitude earthquake gives parts of SF Bay Area a gentle shake
The earthquake hit at 10:02 a.m.
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
