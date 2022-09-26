ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population

Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Following San Jose, state tosses parking requirements

San Jose and California are in a race to leave the 1960s in the past, at least when it comes to redevelopment and parking. Silicon Valley housing advocates and experts are lauding the approval of a new state law that will do away with minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of major public transit lines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2097 into law last week that will make it cheaper to build new housing projects. The law, effective in January, will also align with the city’s future growth plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Meet the candidates for Morgan Hill Mayor

With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Morgan Hill to become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. City of Morgan Hill offices that will appear on the ballot include the mayor’s seat, as well as two city council district seats: District B and District D. There are also four seats up for grabs on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of trustees.
MORGAN HILL, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Local
California Society
Morgan Hill, CA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California

If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
PALO ALTO, CA
benitolink.com

2022 General Election: 18th Congressional District

Peter Hernandez and Zoe Lofgren are in the runoff for the redrawn 18th Congressional District, which will take effect after the general election. The district includes all of San Benito County, as well as the eastern half of Monterey and Santa Clara counties and the southeastern part of Santa Cruz County. Peter Hernandez and Zoe Lofgren are vying for the position. BenitoLink sent each of them questions and requested responses in their own words.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Letters to the editor: Political endorsements

Americans pay twice for the Democrats’ reckless spending. First, we are paying for fraudsters to steal money from programs to feed the needy, such as the latest Minnesota scandal announced last week. But we pay again, since this fraudulent spending is part of the major feed to accelerate inflation.
MORGAN HILL, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Media Group#The Morgan Hill Life#Gilroy Life#The Peace Project#The United Nations#Apollo
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara

If you fancy a quick but stunning road trip along the west coast of California, then consider the road trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara. Whether you opt for the coast or inland, or dip into some of the best national parks and forests, you'll be guaranteed a breathtaking trip.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Money

San Jose, California

Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Latina Winemaker in Livermore Trades Corporate Life for Wine

As the bin filled with pale-colored grapes began to tilt, Rosa Fierro used a rake to aid their descent onto a conveyer belt on their way to the juicer. She tasted the fruit inside her Livermore winery, giving a thumbs up to what she estimates will be her 11th vintage.
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
James Patrick

The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us

German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
Secret SF

NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October

The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kion546.com

Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy