Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina's coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Hurricane Ian – live: Charleston airport cancels flights as Biden issues South Carolina emergency declaration
Ian is at hurricane status once more as the tropical storm ploughs towards the Carolinas on the southeast US coastline on Friday.South Carolina, which is subject to major flood warnings, strong winds and a “life threatening storm surge”, is where the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina ahead of time as the National Hurricane Center warns of Ian’s strengthening over the Atlantic. In Florida, rescue operations have been taking place after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. It...
U.S. Embassy: Americans urged to leave Russia ‘immediately'
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued another security alert for Americans in Russia, warning them to depart "immediately while limited commercial travel options remain." The embassy cited the ongoing partial mobilization in Russia for the war in Ukraine. "Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’...
🎥.White House: U.S. facing urgent, nutrition-related health crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. (click below to watch the President's remarks) “I know we can do...
Business Insider
The security of Europe's oil and gas pipelines is at risk after the suspected Nord Stream sabotage. Here's a map of the sprawling network.
Norway said its military will be "more visible" at its oil and gas facilities after NATO declared leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were "sabotage".
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
The United States, Japan and South Korea conducted a trilateral anti-submarine training exercise on Friday near the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years amid a flurry of North Korean missile launches.
