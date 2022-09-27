Read full article on original website
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
American Red Cross of Northwest Florida assists with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Staff and volunteers for the American Red Cross of Northwest Florida are assisting with recovery efforts for those effected by Hurricane Ian. Around 20 disaster cycle services volunteers and staff from the Northwest Florida chapter have been assigned to the recovery operation. Volunteers have packed up 16,000...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
Advanced Technology Recycling hiring on-site in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A technology company is expanding to Pensacola, and they started hiring on-site Tuesday. Advanced Technology Recycling is moving into a former call center at Marcus Pointe Commerce Park. The company provides high-security handling of computers and other devices to be refurbished and sold. ATR tests, repairs, and...
Northwest Florida safety experts warn of rip currents caused by Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida isn’t immune to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. As the storm made landfall, Northwest Florida's shores saw increased winds and threats for rip currents. Unlike central and southern Florida, Northwest Florida didn’t see any rain Wednesday. But there has been strong wind all...
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Pensacola contractor received $400K from 10 victims for work never completed over a two-year span
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Board heard 10 more complaints against Matthew Banks of Banks Construction. According to the 10 victims, Banks has received $400,000 over a span of two years and never completed the work. On November 20, 2020, Alice Bennett and...
Emergency responders prepare to head to Central Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state Tuesday. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are flowing...
Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season. “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
South Florida family shares experience of being stuck in Hurricane Ian's path
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As millions fled South Florida hoping to get out of the path of Hurricane Ian, there were some who just couldn't escape. A family with ties to Pensacola is trapped, riding out Hurricane Ian in their condo. WEAR News was able to facetime the family right as...
Baldwin County under fire warning as Hurricane Ian enters Gulf
Editor's note: This article and all of Gulf Coast Media's hurricane coverage is free as a public service. We believe having access to reliable, accurate and up-to-date local information before, during and after inclement weather is critical to the vitality and safety of the communities we serve and that money should not be a barrier to that access. We do, however, rely on paying subscribers to to support our independently, family owned business. If you value the local news you're reading and are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one today at gulfcoastmedia.com/subscribe.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
Pensacola Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves sells popular downtown brewery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After five years in business, D.C. Reeves is selling his downtown brewery Perfect Plain, as he prepares to take office as Mayor. The Mayor-elect said he was not required to sell the business but thought it was necessary so he can put his all into his new position. “Its certainly not […]
