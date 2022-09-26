ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services

I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt GOP: Making progress on housing crisis requires good policy

Housing has been a challenge here in the Yampa Valley since the late 1970s. Perhaps because we live in such a beautiful and desirable county, it may always be an issue. But just because the goal seems insurmountable, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to help our community. Think of the old-fashioned barn raising where neighbors gathered to help each other build something.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Routt County, CO
Business
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
County
Routt County, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Routt County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Steamboat Springs, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Springs, CO
Government
Steamboat Springs, CO
Business
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Relaunched Routt County conservation district looking for sustainable funding

When the Routt County Conservation District Board worked to reconstitute in 2019, the budget was just a few thousand dollars, President Lyn Halliday said. In order to change the district’s bylaws, Halliday explained that the group needed to get funding from the state to send out a mailer to inform local residents of changes considered. The dwindled three-person board didn’t even have enough members to hold an official vote.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Coroner will become a full-time position with full-time pay

The elected office of Routt County Coroner is now considered a full-time job, bringing the pay for the position up to what the county commissioners, treasurer, assessor and clerk are already making. Routt County Commissioners approved the change on Tuesday, Sept. 27, which will increase the salary for Coroner Mitch...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Matt Solomon
Person
Dylan Roberts
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: The moral in our wolf story

Fables are used early in our lives to teach lessons to children in a way that is both entertaining and educational. There’s typically something or someone “bad” in the story, something or someone “good,” and a choice that needs to be made between the two. The story wraps up at the end with a lesson, or “the moral of the story.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course

Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November

The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#City Council#Democrat
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Sept. 19-25

4:32 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Street. 4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 6:47 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Anonymous tip leads to arrest at Steamboat Springs High School

On Monday, Sept. 26, Steamboat Springs police received a “Safe 2 Tell” complaint via 911, and an arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Steamboat Springs High School parking lot. According to a police department news release, the caller described a male who posted a picture...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Grand County homicide case trial ends in hung jury

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS — After nearly a week of court proceedings and more than 14 hours of jury deliberations, the case against a hunter accused of negligent homicide for fatally shooting another member of his hunting party in Grand County ended in a mistrial. Harry Watkins, 52, was accused...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River

Coming off a two-game winning streak, Hayden volleyball fell to Little Snake River on the road in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After dropping the opening set, the Tigers stormed back to even the match at one set apiece. The Rattlers took the third set 25-21, and later, the match in a 3-1 final.
BAGGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy