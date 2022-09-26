ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services

I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Coroner will become a full-time position with full-time pay

The elected office of Routt County Coroner is now considered a full-time job, bringing the pay for the position up to what the county commissioners, treasurer, assessor and clerk are already making. Routt County Commissioners approved the change on Tuesday, Sept. 27, which will increase the salary for Coroner Mitch...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs

The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Relaunched Routt County conservation district looking for sustainable funding

When the Routt County Conservation District Board worked to reconstitute in 2019, the budget was just a few thousand dollars, President Lyn Halliday said. In order to change the district’s bylaws, Halliday explained that the group needed to get funding from the state to send out a mailer to inform local residents of changes considered. The dwindled three-person board didn’t even have enough members to hold an official vote.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: The moral in our wolf story

Fables are used early in our lives to teach lessons to children in a way that is both entertaining and educational. There’s typically something or someone “bad” in the story, something or someone “good,” and a choice that needs to be made between the two. The story wraps up at the end with a lesson, or “the moral of the story.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November

The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat

Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat tennis falls to Aspen, 5-2

Coming off a 10-day break, the Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Aspen for a match on Tuesday, Sept. 27. As a team, Aspen had control of the match from start to finish by sweeping the singles matches and taking two of the four in doubles to beat the Sailors 5-2.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: House race isn’t a competition on who has lived here the longest

In my short time of just over four years living in Routt County, I have come to truly love and value this rural area. I have had the opportunity to meet and speak candidly with Savannah Wolfson. It is important that our representation for District 26 also understands the challenges and mirrors with support. To completely understand the challenges and expenses of buying groceries, gas, housing, raising children and having livestock.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Anonymous tip leads to arrest at Steamboat Springs High School

On Monday, Sept. 26, Steamboat Springs police received a “Safe 2 Tell” complaint via 911, and an arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Steamboat Springs High School parking lot. According to a police department news release, the caller described a male who posted a picture...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course

Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat volleyball continues in-league struggles

Steamboat Springs volleyball suffered its fourth league loss of the year in a 3-1 match on the road against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After winning the first set 25-23, the Sailors lost three straight to ultimately lose the match and fall to 8-5 on the season. The girls...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat’s Strings Music Festival announces winter concert lineup

The Wallflowers, Joan Osborne and seven other live music acts will be taking the stage from December to March in Steamboat Springs. The Strings Music Festival revealed its winter concert lineup this week, and the talent spans a wide range of genres and tastes, including everything from rock to jazz, running from 1940s Ireland up to the Alaskan Arctic.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River

Coming off a two-game winning streak, Hayden volleyball fell to Little Snake River on the road in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After dropping the opening set, the Tigers stormed back to even the match at one set apiece. The Rattlers took the third set 25-21, and later, the match in a 3-1 final.
BAGGS, WY

Community Policy