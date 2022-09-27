Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Sacajawea Model, Scholar to Speak at U of I Sculpture Dedication
The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin and Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member, Randy’L Teton, will speak at the University of Idaho on Friday when the university dedicates the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” modeled after her. Teton will speak at a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Bruce M....
pullmanradio.com
“A Look at Ukraine” with scholar Lance Rhoades at Neill Public Library
Neill Public Library invites the community to its Ukraine program with Lance Rhoades this Wednesday at 6:30 pm at the library in Pullman. In light of the ongoing Russian military aggression and consequent human rights crisis in Ukraine, scholar Lance Rhoades presents A Look at Ukraine. Rhoades will share his...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance hosts Pancake Feed Fundraiser
The Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance department invites the community to its Pancake Feed Fundraiser and Safety Fair this Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Come support the local volunteer fire department at the Moscow Fire Station 1 on 603 South Main Street.
pullmanradio.com
Thursday Last Day For Lawn Watering In Moscow This Year
Thursday is the last day that people in Moscow can water their lawns for the season. The City of Moscow’s Outdoor Irrigation Season ends on Friday. Lawn watering is only allowed in the City of Moscow during the season at night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Gladish to hold first annual brewfest fundraiser
Gladish Community and Cultural Center invites the community to the first Annual Fall Festival BrewFest at The Gladish Centre in Pullman this Saturday at 2:00 pm. Participants will have an afternoon full of craft beer from local Breweries from Pullman, Moscow, and Spokane. There will also be local food trucks and music.
pullmanradio.com
Kimberling Insurance In Downtown Moscow Celebrating 45 Years With Open House Saturday
Kimberling Insurance in downtown Moscow will be celebrating 45 years in business with an open house on Saturday. The event is from 8:00 to noon at the Kimberling Farmers Insurance office at 205 South Main Street. The public is welcome to visit for some free coffee and maple bars.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Library presents Game Night
Palouse Library invites friends and neighbors to Game Night this Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. There will be chess, Settlers of Catan, Magic the Gathering to Mahjong, and plenty of other options for all ages. The free event is sponsored by a grant from Rural Development Initiatives.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
RELATED PEOPLE
pullmanradio.com
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway
The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Chamber of Commerce to host last Music on Main of the Season
Pullman Chamber of Commerce will host the last Music on Main this Thursday from 5:30- 7:30 pm at Pine Street Plaza. The last performance of the season will be by Scott Thompson.
pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman officially opens Mary’s Park
The City of Pullman, in partnership with the Pullman Kiwanis, officially opens Pullman’s first ADA-accessible playground in Mary’s Park located at 1570 SE Johnson Avenue. Located on five acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010, Mary’s Park has a nearly-10,000-square-foot playground, complete with two play structures, and SpectraTurf rubber surfacing.
pullmanradio.com
Several Highway Safety Improvements Planned For US95 In Latah County
Several safety improvement highway construction projects for U.S. Highway 95 in Latah County are scheduled to take place for the rest of the decade. The Idaho Transportation Department Board recently approved its 2023-2029 Investment Program which details plans for highway projects around the state. The agency plans to add a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Accused In Road Rage Assault Case Charged With Misdemeanors
The 28 year old Washington State University student accused of punching a man in downtown Pullman during a road rage incident has been charged with misdemeanors. Daniel Rouhana has been charged with misdemeanor assault, drunk driving, hit and run and reckless driving in Whitman County District Court. Pullman Police say Rouhana crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle, punched the driver several times and drove away. Officers initially arrested Rouhana on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Those potential charges are still being reviewed as the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t been able to confirm if Rouhana has any criminal history with the U.S. Army.
pullmanradio.com
The Hankers Playing The Dahmen Barn In Uniontown Saturday Night
The popular local country band The Hankers will be playing the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown on Saturday night. The concert is from 5:00 to 7:00. Tickets are 15 dollars.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Adds Beer & Wine Garden To Home Soccer Games
Fans can now enjoy beer and wine at Washington State University soccer home games. The beer and wine garden was added to Cougar soccer home matches this season. The 15th ranked Cougars have their first conference home game of the season at 7:00 Thursday night at the Lower Soccer Field. Admission is free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Traffic Delays Continue On South Grand Avenue In Pullman
Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman to repair damage from this month’s water main break are continuing. City officials initially expected the flagging and one-lane work zone at Center Street to have ended on Tuesday. The work has been delayed due to the thickness of the asphalt. Flagging directing one lane of the traffic through the work zone will continue today until 5:00. the traffic delays are expected to return Thursday weather permitting. If it rains on Thursday then the flagging is expected to return on Friday. More traffic delays are expected to occur sometime next week as the repairs wrap up. City officials are asking drivers to detour around the work zone.
pullmanradio.com
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects In Stolen Credit Cards Case
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects from a stolen credit cards case. The male and female allegedly used credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary that was reported on Tuesday on Pullman’s College Hill. The pair reportedly used the stolen cards at Walmart and Starbucks. Anyone with information about the pair or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the PPD.
pullmanradio.com
Woman Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Pullman
A woman was flown to a hospital in Spokane for treatment of injuries she suffered in a rollover accident North of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon on Pullman Albion Road. Deputies say the woman was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the road. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman responded along with a Life Flight helicopter. She was flown from the scene with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say she was not wearing a seatbelt and that speed was a major factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office did not release the woman’s name.
Comments / 0