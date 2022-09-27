Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman to repair damage from this month’s water main break are continuing. City officials initially expected the flagging and one-lane work zone at Center Street to have ended on Tuesday. The work has been delayed due to the thickness of the asphalt. Flagging directing one lane of the traffic through the work zone will continue today until 5:00. the traffic delays are expected to return Thursday weather permitting. If it rains on Thursday then the flagging is expected to return on Friday. More traffic delays are expected to occur sometime next week as the repairs wrap up. City officials are asking drivers to detour around the work zone.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO