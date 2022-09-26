ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org

Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees

Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
WSVN-TV

Officials throughout Florida deal with fallout caused by Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Parts of Central and Northeast Florida are reeling from Hurricane Ian. Evacuations and water rescues are underway to get people to safety. Central Florida has felt Ian’s impact. The city of Kissimmee saw major flooding. Officials there urged residents to shelter in place as rescues continue. “We...
Click10.com

Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WSVN-TV

Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
WSVN-TV

MDFR, US Coast Guard rescue efforts underway for West Coast Florida residents

(WSVN) - Portions of West Coast Florida were reduced to rubble by Hurricane Ian. As residents try to figure out what they’ll do next, search-and-rescue operations are underway. New images showed heroic rescues and widespread devastation as people grappled with the aftermath. Emergency crews continued to reach stranded residents...
Palm Beach Daily News

Ian's effects on transportation: the latest on PBIA flights, Brightline, Tri-Rail, Palm Tran

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: With 155-mph winds, eyewall moving onshore Hurricane tracker: Where is Ian headed? Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
