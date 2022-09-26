Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team prepare supplies at RSW Airport in Fort Myers
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The team left from their headquarters in...
WSVN-TV
King tides recede in South Florida causing minor flooding in Broward, Miami-Dade
Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida. As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday. Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides. Water levels were higher...
WSVN-TV
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
WSVN-TV
Search and rescue teams sent to West Coast in support of Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida. Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast. They will wait for the storm to clear, along Alligator Alley, before heading...
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees
Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
WSVN-TV
Officials throughout Florida deal with fallout caused by Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Parts of Central and Northeast Florida are reeling from Hurricane Ian. Evacuations and water rescues are underway to get people to safety. Central Florida has felt Ian’s impact. The city of Kissimmee saw major flooding. Officials there urged residents to shelter in place as rescues continue. “We...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
WSVN-TV
7Skyforce captures Ian’s path of destruction in Sanibel and Captiva islands, Fort Myers Beach
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - 7Skyforce took to the skies the day after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, and the images revealed widespread destruction. The bridge to Sanibel and Captiva islands is destroyed. Ian’s violent storm surge washed out large sections of the road. There’s no way to get to or off the island.
WSVN-TV
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
WSVN-TV
MDFR, US Coast Guard rescue efforts underway for West Coast Florida residents
(WSVN) - Portions of West Coast Florida were reduced to rubble by Hurricane Ian. As residents try to figure out what they’ll do next, search-and-rescue operations are underway. New images showed heroic rescues and widespread devastation as people grappled with the aftermath. Emergency crews continued to reach stranded residents...
Ian's effects on transportation: the latest on PBIA flights, Brightline, Tri-Rail, Palm Tran
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: With 155-mph winds, eyewall moving onshore Hurricane tracker: Where is Ian headed? Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
