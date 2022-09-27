An invasive fish that eats young salmon and steelhead has moved upriver into Idaho. Walleye were illegally introduced into the Columbia River in the mid-1900s. The non-native fish has been trapped at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River South of Colfax starting in 2016. Idaho Fish and Game estimates that hundreds of walleye will pass Lower Granite into Idaho this year. The average-sized walleye trapped at the dam is 18 inches and just under two pounds. The largest fish was 23 inches and weighed 4.5 pounds. Anglers have started to catch walleye in Idaho including one fish that was caught 80 miles upstream on the Salmon River near Riggins.

