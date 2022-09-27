Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The internet calls Elizabeth Olsen’s bluff on those ‘House’ rumors as Spanish outlet reveals season 2’s filming date
It goes without saying that if House of the Dragon was even half as successful as it is now, HBO would’ve probably greenlit a second and even a third season. But with the prequel series breaking records left and right, the Westerosi crew is pushing ahead with preparations for the next chapter in the story, and a Spanish outlet has recently reported an approximate filming window for Ryan Condal and his team.
The late Coolio will make a surprising appearance in beloved cartoon series
Coolio’s legacy will live on, with confirmation he will appear in one final voice role during the next season of Futurama. The rapper died at age 59, but will live longer than ever thanks to him returning to voice his strange Futurama character which only the most hardcore of fans will remember. Since 2003, Coolio has voiced the character Kwanzaa-bot across just two episodes, but will soon have a third added to his filmography.
The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal
The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
Whether it’s live-action or animation, ‘Star Wars’ supporters seek closure on a fan favorite’s arc
Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are taking to the internet to throw their support behind somebody finishing the story of one of the series’ best characters, Asajj Ventress. For those who have not watched or consumed any Star Wars besides the movies, Asajj Ventress debuted in the original Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon by Genndy Tartakovsky. She has since appeared in comic books and novels, and she is one of the central antagonists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While she was voiced by Grey DeLisle in the original series and Nika Futterman in The Clone Wars, originally her character was supposed to be one of the main antagonists in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes previews Kayce’s season 5 hurdle as Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly hint at happily ever after
It’s a beautiful day to be a Yellowstone fan, and we could argue that it always is, but there’s something special in the air today. Fans have received news regarding some of our favorite characters in the upcoming season, and we’re ecstatic. Okay, so we’re almost entirely delighted. There’s a healthy dose of struggle in the future for the Dutton family, leading to a bit of hesitation. The Duttons have been through a lot:
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Is Indiana Jones ‘Star Wars’ canon? George Lucas’ ultimate crossover, explained
For a series that’s being labelled as the most standalone entry in the Star Wars saga to date, Andor just featured one heck of an easter egg that ties together Lucasfilm’s two most beloved cinematic universes. Episode four of Andor included a visit to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard)’s...
Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
Is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ based on ‘The Witcher’ books?
Netflix’s The Witcher has by all accounts succeeded in adapting the beloved fantasy novel series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, has captivated audiences to such an extent that the first two seasons of the show have become some of Netflix’s most-watched, according to Netflix Top 10. Now, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1,200 years in the past, is here to give context to the rich lore Sapkowski created in 1986.
A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week
They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
Who plays Josh in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’
*This article contains some mild spoilers for Episodes six and seven of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’*. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been happy to set up some compelling hints of things to come as the show is prepared to play with the backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer
Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
New ‘American Horror Story’ season title births hilarious plot ideas
Fans have been gearing up for American Horror Story’s return, and they’ve now been given some insight into exactly what the next season of this anthology series will be called. Yesterday it was made official that American Horror Story season 11 is called ‘New York City’ and will...
