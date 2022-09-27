Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Sauron’s identity takes second tier as fans set their sights on a new potential

Read full article on original website
Move aside Cate Blanchett, the ‘Rings of Power’ fandom only has eyes for one Galadriel
Galadriel is one of the oldest and wisest of the elves we come to meet in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This wisdom came at a price, however, and as The Rings of Power explores the elf’s earlier years during the Second Age, we are becoming more aware of just what she has had to overcome.
What is the significance of Theo’s dagger in ‘Rings of Power?’
One of the greatest mysteries in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power involves the mysterious dagger with dark power. Although its true purpose has remained elusive since the beginning, more details have been revealed and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important aspects of the story overall.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Viewers delight in Tolkien’s brutal takedown of a 50s adaptation as fans look to Adar for answers about the light of the Valar
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly approaching the climax of its first season, and fans aren’t quite sure what to expect. A number of details sprinkled throughout the season’s first half are clearly significant, and will certainly come back around at some point, but fans remain in the dark about the true purpose of things like Theo’s mysterious dagger. This, and overarching questions about the diminishing light of the Valar and its potential connections to Adar, are overtaking viewers’ minds as they await the show’s upcoming sixth episode.
Read J.R.R. Tolkien shred this ’50s ‘Lord of the Rings’ adaptation script into pieces
The Lord of the Rings fans have unearthed Tolkien’s critique of a ’50s adaptation script and are now wondering what the author would really think of Peter Jackson’s works, much less Amazon’s The Rings of Power series. There’s recently been a lot of criticisms aimed at...
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Harfoots aren’t the ancestors of Hobbits
An unpopular fan theory is sparking debate among fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, after one viewer attempted to explain some of the Harfoots’ more negative qualities. User JorusC took to the official Rings of Power sub-reddit to share their theory, leaning on many...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The internet calls Elizabeth Olsen’s bluff on those ‘House’ rumors as Spanish outlet reveals season 2’s filming date
It goes without saying that if House of the Dragon was even half as successful as it is now, HBO would’ve probably greenlit a second and even a third season. But with the prequel series breaking records left and right, the Westerosi crew is pushing ahead with preparations for the next chapter in the story, and a Spanish outlet has recently reported an approximate filming window for Ryan Condal and his team.
Is Indiana Jones ‘Star Wars’ canon? George Lucas’ ultimate crossover, explained
For a series that’s being labelled as the most standalone entry in the Star Wars saga to date, Andor just featured one heck of an easter egg that ties together Lucasfilm’s two most beloved cinematic universes. Episode four of Andor included a visit to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard)’s...
Is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ based on ‘The Witcher’ books?
Netflix’s The Witcher has by all accounts succeeded in adapting the beloved fantasy novel series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, has captivated audiences to such an extent that the first two seasons of the show have become some of Netflix’s most-watched, according to Netflix Top 10. Now, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1,200 years in the past, is here to give context to the rich lore Sapkowski created in 1986.
‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
Latest Anime News: big news for ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ fans and anime leads to an arrest in Japan
It’s been a big week for anime fans and as it continues we now have more news of new content headed to screens around the globe. Crunchyroll is gearing up to add new films to its offerings while big news has surfaced for fans of The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! On a more serious note anime has led to an arrest in Japan. Here’s all you may have missed in anime over the last 24 hours.
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week
They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: People lose their cool over Elizabeth Olsen fan art as other viewers find new creative ways to roast Ser Criston
We’ve barely been introduced to the two new leads replacing Rhaenyra and Alicent in House of the Dragon, and only just adjusted to the staggering 10-year time jump the show made between episodes five and six, but some fans are already looking beyond season one and towards when the ensemble will have to go through another shift.
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal
The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
‘Star Wars’ fans try to decide whether Luke screwed up when rescuing Han
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi opens by resolving the cliffhanger ending of The Empire Strikes Back. Han Solo has been imprisoned in carbonite and is on display in Jabba’s throne room, with Luke, Leia, and Lando on a mission to save him. Leia’s plan to sneak in disguised as a bounty hunter fails, resulting in her humiliating time as a gold-bikini-clad slave girl.
