Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
NewsTimes
How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Online: The Anticipated Sequel Hits Streamers Friday
The Salem witch sisters are back for a straight-to-streamer reunion this week with the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic. The reboot arrives on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30. Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles...
NewsTimes
Mila Kunas Called ‘Bulls—’ Over ‘That ’90s Show’ Marrying Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso: She ‘Would Be With Fez’
Mila Kunis is reprising her “That ’70s Show” character Jackie Burkhart on Netflix’s upcoming sequel series “That ’90s Show,” but the actor doesn’t entirely agree with the direction of the new show. During an interview with Access Hollywood (via EW), Kunis confirmed that her character and Ashton Kutcher’s character, Kelso, are romantically together in “The ’90s Netflix,” mirroring the duo’s real-life marriage.
NewsTimes
Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and ‘My Policeman’ Cast Will All Go Supporting for the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s more than just Harry, it’s an ensemble. Amazon Studios is moving forward with an awards push for director Michael Grandage’s romantic drama “My Policeman,” despite mixed reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival, where it received an ensemble tribute. Variety has learned exclusively that Amazon will be submitting the entire cast, which includes music superstar Harry Styles and Emmy nominee Emma Corrin, all in the supporting categories for Oscar consideration.
NewsTimes
Musk’s Texts Reveal Inside Look At Twitter Deal’s Collapse
A massive trove of Elon Musk’s texts made available to the public give a glimpse into Musk’s mindset during his bid to acquire Twitter, and the subsequent unraveling of the deal that has resulted in Twitter taking the Tesla billionaire to court in order to force his proposed $44 billion purchase.
NewsTimes
Flaming Lips Announce Massive ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ 20th Anniversary Reissue
The Flaming Lips have once again declared war on those evil machines as the band has announced a massive 20th-anniversary reissue for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Due out Nov. 25, the 6CD box set boasts the 2002 LP alongside a copious amount of demos, b-sides, EPs, remixes, radio sessions, and live recordings from the era, over 50 of which have never been officially released.
NewsTimes
As ‘Blonde’ Goes No. 1 on Netflix, Viewers Lash Out: ‘So Sexist,’ ‘Cruel’ and ‘One of the Most Detestable Movies’ Ever Made
Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s movie chart after its first day available to stream, but the NC-17 drama is leaving many subscribers outraged. The film may have been the talk of the Venice Film Festival with its 14-minute standing ovation, but critics and viewers are calling it “sexist,” “cruel” and “one of the most detestable movies” ever made.
NewsTimes
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known,...
NewsTimes
See Babyface, Baby Tate Jam Out to ‘Don’t Even Think About It’ With the Roots
Girls’ night arrived early on The Tonight Show Thursday when Babyface performed “Don’t Even Think About It,” a track off his upcoming album Girls’ Night Out with Baby Tate. Tate, wearing a coat of blue feathers, handled the first few verses while Babyface strummed a sparkly Stratocaster (left-handed), leading up to the chorus, “Don’t even think about it, take a shot … don’t even think about forever.” Babyface, wearing dark shades, finally stepped up to the mic for the bridge, singing, “You don’t want to see you when you wake up/’Cause you don’t want face another breakup.” The Roots backed the singers up for the performance.
NewsTimes
Danny Boyle to Direct Dance Adaptation of ‘The Matrix’
Titled “Free Your Mind,” the Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project is set to debut next October at Factory International, a new arts venue in Manchester, U.K. The production, described as a “large-scale immersive performance,” will serve as the venue’s inaugural show. More from Variety. Danny...
NewsTimes
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Series Starring Don Cheadle to Be Redeveloped as a Movie
Marvel’s “Armor Wars,” originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, Variety has learned. “Armor Wars” will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The project is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same name within the story of Iron Man, and follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.
There’s never been more death on TV – but these are the kills that gave you thrills
WARNING: This newsletter contains spoilers for a lot of TV shows. So if you don’t want to know pertinent details about House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, ER, Cracker, It’s a Sin, The Wire, The Walking Dead and The Sopranos, you might want to skip the first section of this newsletter and scroll down to the Take Five section.
NewsTimes
Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers to Star in Drama ‘Billy Knight’
Diana Silvers, best known for her work in “Ma” and “Space Force,” rounds out the cast of writer and director Alec Griffen Roth’s debut feature film. “Billy Knight” follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers. In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex’s father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight.
