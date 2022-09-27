‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Elvis Night Tiebreaker Sends [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)

Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO