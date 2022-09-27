A YouTube star who’s ‘moving in with America’ says he came to Hawaii alone and left with an ‘ohana

Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii film wins big in Boston; Josh Tatofi reveals new project
Billy V flew to Boston last week for the world premiere of "The Wind & the Reckoning," a historical film depicting Hawaii featuring well-known actors like Jason Scott Lee. Entertainment: Casting call is out for reality show based on 'Squid Game'. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Merrie Monarch to LA Fashion Week, this Hawaii designer is mixing passion with art
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui fashion designer is getting national attention after a trip to New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Owner and designer of Pulelehua, Gemma Alvior, was the first designer from Maui ever invited to the event. She is now preparing for Los Angeles Fashion Week, which will be held next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week
A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep....
KITV.com
Chinese company plans to sell off its entire Hawaii real estate portfolio by year's end
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land near or at the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu is planning to sell off all of its properties by the end of this year. Honolulu developer nixes deal with...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i
Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
Civil Beat looks at the struggle to make ends meet in Hawaii, starting with a look at energy prices and how much those have gone up. Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida
HNN News Brief (Sept. 28, 2022) Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to the federal government. City prosecutor discusses impact of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on felony cases. Updated: 6...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Defense Secretary to meet with ‘impacted’ Red Hill families after criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week, but in a late development, it turns out he’ll meet with several impacted families according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
oha.org
Native Hawaiian-owned Flavors of Italy receives a $250,000 Hua Kanu business loan from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs
HONOLULU (September 29, 2022) – A Native Hawaiian, woman-owned business has been issued a $250,000 Hua Kanu loan through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Mālama Loans program. Desiree Kanae Loperfido, a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary, and her husband – chef Donato Loperfido – operate Flavors...
