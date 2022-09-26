Bonita Darlene Jenkins Hadley, 69, of Irwin (Palisades) Idaho, peacefully passed away on September 24, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1953 in Anaconda Montana to Harold Jenkins and Betty Jenkins Nelson, but was raised by Grant & Betty Nelson. She graduated from Skyline High School. Bonita married the love of her life, Dennis K Hadley. During her life, she worked as a bank teller for the Bank of Commerce. They lived in St. Anthony Idaho, Aberdeen Idaho, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Palisades Idaho. Bonita was a member of the Methodist Church. Some of her hobbies include: camping, fishing, reading, and spending time with her family. But, Bonita's grandkids were her favorite pastime. Graveside services for Bonita will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society - Hope Lodge - In Memory of Bonita Hadley - in Salt Lake City (375 E 100 S Salt Lake City, Utah 84111). Bonita 3/14/1953 - 9/24/2022Darlene Hadley.

PALISADES, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO