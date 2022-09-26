Read full article on original website
Bonita Darlene Jenkins Hadley, 69, of Irwin (Palisades) Idaho, peacefully passed away on September 24, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1953 in Anaconda Montana to Harold Jenkins and Betty Jenkins Nelson, but was raised by Grant & Betty Nelson. She graduated from Skyline High School. Bonita married the love of her life, Dennis K Hadley. During her life, she worked as a bank teller for the Bank of Commerce. They lived in St. Anthony Idaho, Aberdeen Idaho, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Palisades Idaho. Bonita was a member of the Methodist Church. Some of her hobbies include: camping, fishing, reading, and spending time with her family. But, Bonita's grandkids were her favorite pastime. Graveside services for Bonita will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society - Hope Lodge - In Memory of Bonita Hadley - in Salt Lake City (375 E 100 S Salt Lake City, Utah 84111). Bonita 3/14/1953 - 9/24/2022Darlene Hadley.
Idaho Falls father arrested after reportedly taking kids from mother's home
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother's house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children's mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend.
Rigby Airport Board requests help from Jefferson County
Rigby Airport Board President Michael Byers requested assistance from Jefferson County, in the form of a resource utilization arrangement, to complete an airport expansion project as frugally as possible. The airport in Jefferson County is regulated by the City of Rigby, and according to Byers, the board is also in...
Wrecks claim one life, injure eight
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
New Ammon library to hold Grand opening Saturday
The new Bonneville County Library District branch in Ammon has ditched the Lane Bryant sign and is sporting some new artwork in preparation for its grand opening events at 9 a.m. on Saturday. When the Post Register last spoke to Michelle Tolman, director of the Bonneville County Library District, she...
Roberts man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school
A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned.
Idaho Falls man arrested for stabbing at homeless encampment
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed a man who wandered into his tent in July. Both the victim and Collin Mclemore, 23, were reportedly homeless on the night of the encounter.
Woman arrested in Bonneville County with company's stolen car
A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
Opinion: BCRCC celebrates dismissal of lawsuit
The lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republicans was nothing more than a bully tactic designed to intimidate, silence and discourage volunteers from participating in the party. What the bullies didn’t expect was for those volunteers to push back. As Donald J. Trump wrote, “Confront a strong, competent person,...
Rollandet and Sunnyside communication lines down
Multiple customers are without fiber, including some City of Idaho Falls facilities, after a dump truck accidently hit communication lines earlier this afternoon. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded,...
