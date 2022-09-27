ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Q+A With Duke Football: Jaylen Stinson

DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson for a brief question and answer session. DS: Everyone's talked to you about being a kick returner, but the coaches keep talking about you being a safety. What have you worked on to elevate your game defensively this year?
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Welcomes No. 10 Pittsburgh, Virginia

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team will host No. 10 Pittsburgh (12-2, 3-0 ACC) and Virginia (8-6, 0-3 ACC) this weekend in Cameron Indoor Stadium. First serve Friday against the Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m., match against Virginia Sunday. Sunday's match will be broadcast on ACCN.
DURHAM, NC
bigeasymagazine.com

Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?

The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Beguinet Announces 2023 Fencing Slate

DURHAM – Duke fencing head coach Alex Beguinet announced the 2022-23 competition schedule Wednesday. The spring slate features five regular season meets, including the annual home meet. Duke will also serve as the host site for the NCAA Championship. Both the men and women will kick off the 2022-23...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Women’s Soccer Match Versus Virginia Moved to Sunday

DURHAM – Due to potential inclement weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the state of North Carolina, the Duke women's soccer match against Virginia will be moved to Sunday at 1 p.m., at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. The contest was originally scheduled to be played Friday at 7 p.m.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Faces Demon Deacons and Monarchs This Weekend

Due to the forecasted heavy rains the game Friday at Wake Forest has been moved up to 2 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on ACCNX and available to stream through the ESPN app. The Opening Hit. Duke hits the road this weekend for a pair of day trips....
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday

DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
goduke.com

Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the eighth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe

DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper Named United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week

DURHAM – The honors keep rolling in for Duke women's soccer sophomore Michelle Cooper. On Wednesday, Cooper was named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week. A day earlier, Cooper was selected the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week, while also earning...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Auctions Now Open to be a Band Guest Conductor

DURHAM (from Duke University Marching Band) -- In what will be a historic 2022-23 Duke men's basketball season under the leadership of new head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke men's basketball fans have an incredible opportunity to be in the center of the action in Cameron Indoor Stadium while bringing along friends and family for a once in a lifetime experience. The Duke Band Alumni Association (DBAA), the official alumni association of the Duke University Marching Band (DUMB), today announced that Duke Band Guest Conductor Game Day Experiences are now available for purchase by auction online at Duke University Auctions.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Announce Game Times, TV Designations for 2022-23 Slate

DURHAM – In conjunction with the ACC, Duke women's basketball announced the game times and TV designations for the full 2022-23 ACC slate on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils' conference schedule features eight games on ACC Network, six contests on ACCNX and four matchups on RSN. In addition, Duke...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale

DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Johns Makes Round of 16 at Charleston Challenger

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns won his third consecutive match at the ATP Charleston Challenger on Tuesday and advances to Wednesday's round of 16. Johns bested Gianni Ross in his opening set on Tuesday 6-3 but fell in a heartbreaker in the second 7-5. With the match coming down to the outcome of set three, Johns made quick work of Ross and claimed a 6-1 victory to advance to the next round. He is scheduled to battle Giovanni Oradini of Italy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Court One at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
DURHAM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame

Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
foodmanufacturing.com

Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
VIRGINIA STATE

