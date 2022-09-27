Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Related
goduke.com
Q+A With Duke Football: Jaylen Stinson
DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson for a brief question and answer session. DS: Everyone's talked to you about being a kick returner, but the coaches keep talking about you being a safety. What have you worked on to elevate your game defensively this year?
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes No. 10 Pittsburgh, Virginia
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team will host No. 10 Pittsburgh (12-2, 3-0 ACC) and Virginia (8-6, 0-3 ACC) this weekend in Cameron Indoor Stadium. First serve Friday against the Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m., match against Virginia Sunday. Sunday's match will be broadcast on ACCN.
Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches
The Athletic included UVA's Tony Bennett as one of the top eight coaches in college basketball
bigeasymagazine.com
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
Beguinet Announces 2023 Fencing Slate
DURHAM – Duke fencing head coach Alex Beguinet announced the 2022-23 competition schedule Wednesday. The spring slate features five regular season meets, including the annual home meet. Duke will also serve as the host site for the NCAA Championship. Both the men and women will kick off the 2022-23...
goduke.com
Women’s Soccer Match Versus Virginia Moved to Sunday
DURHAM – Due to potential inclement weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the state of North Carolina, the Duke women's soccer match against Virginia will be moved to Sunday at 1 p.m., at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. The contest was originally scheduled to be played Friday at 7 p.m.
goduke.com
Duke Faces Demon Deacons and Monarchs This Weekend
Due to the forecasted heavy rains the game Friday at Wake Forest has been moved up to 2 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on ACCNX and available to stream through the ESPN app. The Opening Hit. Duke hits the road this weekend for a pair of day trips....
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
RELATED PEOPLE
goduke.com
Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday
DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the eighth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe
DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
goduke.com
Cooper Named United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week
DURHAM – The honors keep rolling in for Duke women's soccer sophomore Michelle Cooper. On Wednesday, Cooper was named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week. A day earlier, Cooper was selected the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week, while also earning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goduke.com
Auctions Now Open to be a Band Guest Conductor
DURHAM (from Duke University Marching Band) -- In what will be a historic 2022-23 Duke men's basketball season under the leadership of new head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke men's basketball fans have an incredible opportunity to be in the center of the action in Cameron Indoor Stadium while bringing along friends and family for a once in a lifetime experience. The Duke Band Alumni Association (DBAA), the official alumni association of the Duke University Marching Band (DUMB), today announced that Duke Band Guest Conductor Game Day Experiences are now available for purchase by auction online at Duke University Auctions.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce Game Times, TV Designations for 2022-23 Slate
DURHAM – In conjunction with the ACC, Duke women's basketball announced the game times and TV designations for the full 2022-23 ACC slate on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils' conference schedule features eight games on ACC Network, six contests on ACCNX and four matchups on RSN. In addition, Duke...
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale
DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
goduke.com
Johns Makes Round of 16 at Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns won his third consecutive match at the ATP Charleston Challenger on Tuesday and advances to Wednesday's round of 16. Johns bested Gianni Ross in his opening set on Tuesday 6-3 but fell in a heartbreaker in the second 7-5. With the match coming down to the outcome of set three, Johns made quick work of Ross and claimed a 6-1 victory to advance to the next round. He is scheduled to battle Giovanni Oradini of Italy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Court One at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame
Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
foodmanufacturing.com
Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
Comments / 0