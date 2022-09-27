ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes

A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Unravelling the mystery of the unknown bairn

Ian Robertson and his five-year-old son had walked less than 50 metres along Tayport beach when they saw something floating among the seaweed, not far from the water's edge. It looked odd and out of place, like an outsized plastic doll. Ian waded out into the cold North Sea waters...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use

Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip

A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Scarborough Hospital sorry after man, 88, moved eight times

A woman has received an apology for the way her 88-year-old father was treated while in a North Yorkshire hospital. Angus Taylor's physical and mental health had deteriorated since his five-week stay at Scarborough Hospital, according to his family. Daughter Karen Banks said as well as suffering a fall from...
HEALTH
BBC

County Championship: Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed hits first century

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 568-9 dec: Godleman 158, Reece 118, Madsen 92. Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Leicestershire (9 pts) Rehan Ahmed scored a superb maiden century to save Leicestershire from defeat in the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby. The...
SPORTS
The Independent

Plane that formed part of UK’s Cold War nuclear deterrent goes on display

A plane that was once capable of carrying a nuclear bomb as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display following a five-year restoration project.The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.It served initially as a bomber and later as a tanker before it was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.Squadron Leader Garden ‘Gary’ West flew the plane both as a bomber and as a tanker during his RAF career and recalled its nuclear deterrent role.“All through the Cold War...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

