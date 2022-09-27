Read full article on original website
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes
A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza
Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Moment white van man is caught 'fly-tipping' in country lane before speeding off with the two doors flapping open and rubbish still falling out of the back
A panicked team of fly-tippers have been caught red-handed dumping rubbish in a quiet country road in a shocking video filmed by a farmer. Two men in a white van were allegedly recorded tipping everything from doors and wood to other household waste on the outskirts of Nuneaton last night.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Unravelling the mystery of the unknown bairn
Ian Robertson and his five-year-old son had walked less than 50 metres along Tayport beach when they saw something floating among the seaweed, not far from the water's edge. It looked odd and out of place, like an outsized plastic doll. Ian waded out into the cold North Sea waters...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use
Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
A broken-down US Air Force special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve is finally out after a 'demanding' rescue
Norway's military said engineers had to build an improvise road to recover the $90 million CV-22 Osprey, which weighs over 33,000 pounds.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
'Angry' Disabled Woman Applauded for Towing Neighbor's Car in Her Driveway
"I called the police on a non-emergency number, explained the situation, and they showed up and towed my neighbor's car," she said.
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
BBC
Scarborough Hospital sorry after man, 88, moved eight times
A woman has received an apology for the way her 88-year-old father was treated while in a North Yorkshire hospital. Angus Taylor's physical and mental health had deteriorated since his five-week stay at Scarborough Hospital, according to his family. Daughter Karen Banks said as well as suffering a fall from...
BBC
County Championship: Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed hits first century
LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 568-9 dec: Godleman 158, Reece 118, Madsen 92. Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Leicestershire (9 pts) Rehan Ahmed scored a superb maiden century to save Leicestershire from defeat in the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby. The...
Plane that formed part of UK’s Cold War nuclear deterrent goes on display
A plane that was once capable of carrying a nuclear bomb as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display following a five-year restoration project.The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.It served initially as a bomber and later as a tanker before it was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.Squadron Leader Garden ‘Gary’ West flew the plane both as a bomber and as a tanker during his RAF career and recalled its nuclear deterrent role.“All through the Cold War...
