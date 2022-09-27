Read full article on original website
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
‘We’re so excited and relieved’: Aldine house known for illegal activity demolished by law enforcement
ALDINE, Texas – Neighbors living near a property deemed a nuisance said they’ve waited years for Monday’s abatement. Homeowners along Nicar Street in Aldine said they’ve waited a long time for this day. “The trash was backed up,” said neighbor Clip Johnnie Cheek.” You could only...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes
Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
Aldine nuisance property finally cleared after being used as cover for crime
Multiple agencies in Harris County worked together to clean up a magnet for crime, rodents, and dangerous meth lab fires.
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
fox26houston.com
Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960
The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?
ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
Nearly 4,000 guns were stolen from vehicles in Houston over last year, ATF says
HOUSTON — ATF Houston is putting out a message: Guns used to commit violent crimes may have been stolen from a vehicle just like yours. You should never leave a gun unattended in your vehicle. There's been a surge in the last year of guns being stolen from vehicles.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
fox26houston.com
'It’s simply unacceptable,' Houston Fire Department Chief Pena says on recent attacks on first responders
HOUSTON - Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena spoke with FOX 26 to address what he's calling an unsettling trend, an increase in attacks and assault on first responders. "It’s simply unacceptable," says Chief Pena. Pena spoke about the unsettling trend fire chiefs are seeing locally and nationally; first responders,...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
Friendswood PD warn of man posing as service worker and stealing from homeowners
In one incident, the man identified himself as a pest control worker. In another, he claimed to be a city employee. In both cases, he took victims' personal belongings, police said.
For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
