ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes

Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
City
Aldine, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Garcia
fox26houston.com

Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960

The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?

ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
ROSENBERG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Drugs#County#American#The Health Department
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox26houston.com

Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy