The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
Chelsea playing catch up already in the ‘Battle for Bellingham’ — reports
Chelsea are expected to take part in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature, but we’re apparently behind the rest of the competition already. According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of us, with Chelsea just now trying to make inroads into the Bellingham camp. Both...
Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women
The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
WATCH: Chelsea Target Benjamin Sesko Scores Van Basten Esque Volley
Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko scored a beautiful goal for Slovenia tonight.
Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling
It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much. But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.
How Derby Day Has Changed For Manchester City Fans
Many Manchester City supporters may have had the same traditions once the new season’s football fixtures were released. Opening match, first home match then the enemy. It was the fixture blues fans looked forward to, particularly in the dark days. Other fans thought we were crazy. Why would we look forward to a match that would surely end in defeat to our fierce City rivals?
Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Liverpool and Dortmund Consider Bellingham and Keita Swap
A new report from Sport Bild claims that Liverpool FC, in light of rival interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and more, are set to offer Borussia Dortmund a swap deal involving Naby Keita in January. Of course, this isn’t the first time Keita has been linked with Dortmund. Those...
Chelsea Champions League hero Ramires also retires
In the long and great history of Chelsea Football Club — no, seriously — perhaps no greater goal has ever been scored that the one Ramires (...Santos do Nascimento, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) produced on a most historic night in Barcelona a little over ten years ago. A goal, a lob of “aesthetic and downright spiritual genius” as Graham reminisced a couple years ago.
CHN Radio Episode 182: Newcastle has the Second-Best Right Back in England
CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, preview the Bournemouth and give their hot takes as always. This week in particular we take a deeper dive into Gareth Southgate’s comments surrounding Kieran Trppier and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!
Leicester Women Match Report: Leicester 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Bedford’s starting lineup had only one change from the Tottenham match, with O’Brien replacing Flint up top. The formation of a 3-5-2 remained with Levell in goal, Plumptre, Tierney, and Howard the back three. The midfield remained unchanged with Purfield, Pike, Green, Whelan, and Simon filling the five spots, leaving Carrie Jones to pair with O’Brien up top.
Chelsea let go head physio Thierry Laurent as restructuring continues — reports
I must admit I had no immediate working knowledge of who Thierry Laurent was* when I first read the news that he’s become the latest behind-the-scenes staff member to leave the club amid the ongoing restructuring. Sorry, Thierry!. The 57-year-old had been the directory of the physiotherapy department at...
Christopher Nkunku and the great (and now not so) secret Chelsea medical — report
After a breakout season last year, Christopher Nkunku has been the subject of rumors aplenty, but the latest bit of speculation is quite special indeed. The RB Leipzig forward, who scored a whopping 35 goals in 52 appearances last season, and already has 6 goals in 11 games this season, has been linked with Chelsea already as well — of course — with some even putting him at the top of our wish list for next summer, alongside AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.
Former Everton Midfielder Makes Surprise Announcement
At the end of last season Everton saw an exodus of players whose contracts ended or were released by the club. One of those players was Fabian Delph and in a somewhat surprising turn of events, he has announced his retirement on his Instagram account. “So today I announce my...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Willing to Pay €60M for Flamengo’s João Gomes
Names come and go quickly in the world of transfer rumours, particularly when you’re talking about a club like Liverpool that everybody knows needs to refresh an aging and in some cases injury-prone midfield core. Some names seem to stick, though. Not that that guarantees there’s any truth to...
Ben Doak Named on Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List
Liverpool FC’s Ben Doak has been named in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List. The list comprises 20 “first-year scholars”, players born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, from every Premier League club. Doak became the second-youngest debutant in Celtic’s history when Ange Postecoglou...
Liverpool Transfer Target Konrad Laimer Has “Always Been Fan”
Liverpool made a late summer move for RB Leipzig 25-year-old midfielder Konrad Laimer but the Bundesliga club were unwilling to deal—to England and also domestically, with Bayern Munich reportedly also trying to sign him. Now into the final year of his contract, he’s expected to move on a free...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson injury update, Gordon ‘never desperate’ to leave for Chelsea
“That’s football nowadays - it’s absolutely crazy. Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I’m also not going to talk myself down. I wasn’t too focused on that because I can only control what I can control. You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don’t look too far into the future.
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Must Sell Liverpool-Linked Nicolò Barella
With Liverpool’s aging and injury-prone midfield core increasingly in need of an overhaul and no certainty that they will be able to bring in top target Jude Bellingham in 2023, it’s inevitable that the club will be linked with any number of players in the coming months. This...
