ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Gabby Windey Kisses Fiance Erich Schwer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: His ‘Support Means Everything’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSaUU_0iBS2AzN00

Can’t help falling in love! Bachelorette star Gabby Windey ’s fiancé Erich Schwer visited her during rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars ahead of her Elvis Night performance.

Bachelorette Gabby and Erich’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

“He’s so excited to see me dance,” the 31-year-old ABC personality told her dance partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy , of her beau during the Monday, September 26, episode. Schwer, 29, came into the rehearsal room to watch the pair practice.

“I didn’t know you were such a talented dancer, and I was blown away 100%,” the New Jersey native told his future wife. The duo got engaged during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette which aired on Tuesday, September 20.

“When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years,” Schwer said during the proposal. “I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. You finally let your barriers down, and I think our relationship transcended to this insane level. … You literally make me feel like I’m the only person in the world. And I will fight every day for the rest of my life to keep that feeling. I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Windey and Chmerkovskiy, 36, fittingly danced to “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” during the Illinois native’s first Dancing With the Stars performance since revealing her engagement to the world.

“Erich is gonna be there, so I have a cheerleader in the audience,” the Bachelor Nation alum said during the episode. “Erich’s support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance.”

Following the performance, Schwer came onstage and exchanged a series of kisses with the former cheerleader as the crowd cheered. "I'm so proud of you," he said. Host Tyra Banks said she had "tears in her eyes" after the romantic moment.

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The judges were impressed by the dance, with Bruno Tonioli saying he was “totally, totally swept away."

Carrie Ann Inaba compared the couple's chemistry to Chmerkovskiy's dynamic with Rumer Willis during season 20. Banks, 48, for her part, invented her own word to describe the performance, calling it “eloquentatious.” The duo scored a 32.

Despite his happy ending with Windey, Schwer expressed uncertainty about being ready to take the next step in their relationship prior to popping the question.

“He said, ‘I want to continue to date you,’ so that doesn’t scream, ‘I want to propose,'” Windey said near the end of the first hour of the Bachelorette finale. “I don’t want to force him into a decision.” Speaking to producers, she asked: “What am I supposed to do — walk away because he doesn’t want to propose?”

Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Read article

Once the season finale aired, the reality TV personality shared a carousel of Instagram photos of her and her fiancé. "Hard launch," she captioned the post.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Does Bachelorette Rachel See a Future With Aven After His Surprising Finale Return? She Says...

Watch: Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?. It was the return that shook Bachelor Nation. Aven Jones made a shocking appearance during the dramatic Sept. 20 finale of The Bachelorette, appearing out of thin air after co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had one final, emotional conversation with Tino Franco. It was a welcome surprise for fans, who, just moments earlier, saw their engagement came to a stunning end ​after it was revealed Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming ended.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dance#Dancing With The Stars#Fiance#Reality Tv#Abc
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

218K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy