BBC
Japan says Russia 'blindfolded and restrained' its consul in Vladivostok
Japan has accused Russia's security services of blindfolding and restraining one of its diplomats in the eastern city of Vladivostok. Motoki Tatsunori, its consul in the city, was freed from custody on Tuesday after being accused of espionage - and given 48 hours to leave Russia. Moscow alleges he received...
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
The United States, Japan and South Korea conducted a trilateral anti-submarine training exercise on Friday near the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years amid a flurry of North Korean missile launches.
BBC
Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'
"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KIYV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV — Ukraine’s president has condemned Russian missile strikes that killed at least 25 people in Zaporizhzha and struck targets in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk as the work of a “terrorist state.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel Friday that only “terrorists” would target civilians and accused Russia of trying to seek revenge against Ukraine for its “steadfastness” and to make up for its own battlefield failures. He said the “enemy” Russia “cynically destroys peaceful Ukrainians because he lost everything human a long time ago” and warned that the country would answer “for every lost Ukrainian life.” Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office said another 50 people were injured in S-300 missile attack on a convoy of vehicles on Zaporizhzhia’s outskirts that officials said planned to ferry relatives back to safety from Russian-occupied territory.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Biden and Zelenskiy reject expected annexations ahead of Putin speech
Governor of region says another 28 injured as convoy hit multiple times; annexation ceremony to take place in Red Square
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
BBC
Ukrainians told to be ready to fight for Russia
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson, a region where Ukrainian men have been told they could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
BBC
US makes Pacific Islands pledge in bid to counter China
The US has struck a partnership agreement with Pacific island nations amid concern in Washington over growing Chinese influence. It also announced $810m (£725m) in financial support and said it would recognise Niue and Cook Islands as sovereign states. Fourteen nations signed the deal including the Solomon Islands, after...
Business Insider
The security of Europe's oil and gas pipelines is at risk after the suspected Nord Stream sabotage. Here's a map of the sprawling network.
Norway said its military will be "more visible" at its oil and gas facilities after NATO declared leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were "sabotage".
BBC
Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia locals flee Russia annexation
Every day, convoys of people arrive in a supermarket car park in Zaporizhzhia city, escorted in by police vehicles. They've made the hazardous trip out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, finally reaching the relative safety of this regional capital still firmly under Ukrainian control. And yet this is one...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
UK's Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded government tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets. The meeting was significant because it was the...
BBC
Ukraine-Russia war: US army doctor and wife charged with Russia spying
A US army major doctor and her wife, a civilian doctor, have been charged with a plot to leak information to the Russian government. Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian are accused of planning to share confidential information about patients at a military hospital. The pair allegedly told an undercover...
