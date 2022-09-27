ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Is Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl returning?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Smith
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQzdi_0iBS1UI200

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – Fans of bowl after bowl of saucy, carby goodness could be in luck soon.

In an email sent to rewards customers Monday, Olive Garden seemed to tease the return of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion.

The message featured a noodle-colored infinity loop and the words “The countdown is on” with a link pointing to a countdown on the restaurant’s website for Monday, October 3.

Costco CFO addresses future of $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal on earnings call

There is no other official word on the website, but posts on the chain’s social media platforms pointed to the Olive Garden TikTok page , which features just one video posted Monday of plates of rigatoni, spaghetti and meatballs and chicken fettuccine Alfredo, with the words “Something is coming.”

When one user asked on Twitter if the announcement was about the return of ‘Never-Ending’ pasta, Olive Garden responded , “Only one way to find out…psst, go check TikTok.”

A representative for the national chain did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

The longtime fan favorite has not been offered since 2019, and many restaurant industry reports speculated that the chain would discontinue the event following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an earning call in 2021, the head of Darden Restaurants, the group that owns Olive Garden along with other fast-casual restaurant chains like Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar’s, noted that he was not sure it would ever come back .

McDonald’s Halloween favorite rumored to be making a return

“We don’t know if we’ll bring and when we’ll bring Never Ending Pasta Bowl back because we have a never-ending abundance every day with our never-ending first course,” CEO Ricardo Cardenas said, referring to the restaurant’s never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks.

Olive Garden first sold the promotion in 1995, and the annual offering brought in loads of fans looking for refills of their favorite dishes.

Other restaurant chains have slowly started bringing back similar promotions, like Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp offering that is currently available across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie

One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Airbnb owners hit with new regulations or face fines

Airbnbs have been rising in popularity over the years. In Millcreek Township, they’re only permitted in certain areas near Presque Isle, but people living in that area want to make sure property owners are being held accountable. Millcreek supervisors passed an ordinance Tuesday aimed to regulate Airbnbs and other limited lodging permitted within the township. Limited […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie SWAT responds to shooting on Perry Street

Update: A man in his 20s reportedly suffered multiple gunshots to his extremities and is being treated at UPMC Hamot. Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police and the Erie SWAT team have responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Perry Street. Police […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Garden#Pasta#Darden Restaurants#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#Costco Cfo#Tiktok#Nexstar#Longhorn Steakhouse
YourErie

Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program

WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County

In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Car crashes through garage in North East

One person is unharmed after driving through a garage. It happened just before noon Thursday along West Main Street in North East. According to Fuller Hose Company, they were responding to reports of a car accident. When they arrived on scene they found the driver of the car had gone through a garage. Fuller Hose, […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Car hits tree, flips into house on W. 29th & Liberty streets

A rollover accident in Erie left one homeowner with quite the mess in their yard. This crash happened near the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. That’s where police say a driver lost control and struck a tree, which flipped the car. The car then came to rest against the porch of a home. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek residents seek answers after severe flooding

People living in one Millcreek Township neighborhood are looking for answers Tuesday after severe flooding continues to impact area roads and their homes. Residents along West 28th and McKee Road in Millcreek Township said they are once again asking the township supervisors for help after coming face-to-face with this same problem one too many times […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

North East woman struck by vehicle on Sept. 26

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 26. At about 5:36 a.m., a 25-year-old North East woman was walking on Loomis Street near Pleasant Valley Drive in North East Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the woman was wearing dark clothing and allegedly […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight

Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy