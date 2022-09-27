Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New York Rangers fall to Bruins 3-2 in OT, Alexis Lafreniere hurt by slapshot
The New York Rangers certainly didn’t have the same level of jump in their second exhibition game on back to back nights as they did against the Isles. Uncharacteristically let down by their power play that went 0-4 and gave up a shorthanded goal, the Blueshirts fell to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in OT.
markerzone.com
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
WTOP
Capitals’ offseason additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers
Caps’ new additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the...
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern
The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NHL
Devils Open Home-And-Home with Rangers | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils look to remain undefeated in the preseason with their third game taking place against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
UBS Arena Introduces New Culinary Offerings for Isles 50th Anniversary
UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North introduce new culinary offerings to celebrate the New York Islanders 50th Anniversary Season. UBS Arena, the state of the art sports and entertainment venue that's home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, and exclusive hospitality partner Delaware North announced today a variety of enhancements to the culinary program ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer)
Hear from the Jets prospect on the latest podcast!. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer) In episode 142, Mitchell Clinton, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas break down the first few days of training camp and what they've seen from coach Rick Bowness' new systems.
NHL
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 27, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Colt Conrad, Daniel D'Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau and Alex Swetlikoff; defensemen Connor Corcoran and Peter DiLiberatore; and goaltenders Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. OILERS - 28.09.22
The Flames play the second game of their back-to-back set at home, hosting the Oilers at 7 p.m. Less than 24 hours after their exhibition tilt at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Flames host the Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary's young roster dropped a 3-0 decision to the...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 0
CALGARY, AB - A young Oilers lineup couldn't find the offensive spark they needed, falling to the Flames 4-0 in Calgary on Wednesday night. The Flames were lead by a split shutout performance by Jacob Markstrom and Dustin Wolf, while veterans Brett Sutter and Michael Stone picked up a couple second period goals to lead the way offensively for Calgary.
