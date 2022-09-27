Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.

