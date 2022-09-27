ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Florida family finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game

StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm in the Spotlight

Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH. Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

A Place to Call Home

One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Home School DARE program

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low. The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October

StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are two more games on Tennessee Football’s schedule that have sold out. The Vols announced Thursday that their game against Alabama on Oct. 15 and game against Kentucky on Oct. 29 were both officially sold out. Both games will be in Neyland Stadium. As...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football

Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
KNOXVILLE, TN

