JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Indonesian food and drugs agency (BPOM) said on Thursday it has approved the emergency use of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Walvax Biotechnology. It is the first authorisation for a China-developed COVID shot based on the novel mRNA technology, which Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 20 HOURS AGO