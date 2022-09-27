ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China forex regulator warns against illegal money outflows

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange regulator named and shamed 10 banks that had assisted illegal capital outflows, vowing to crack down on fake forex transactions in authorities’ latest effort to stabilise the sliding yuan. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) listed 10 “typical” cases of...
ECONOMY
China Walvax’s mRNA COVID vaccine obtains first approval overseas

JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Indonesian food and drugs agency (BPOM) said on Thursday it has approved the emergency use of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Walvax Biotechnology. It is the first authorisation for a China-developed COVID shot based on the novel mRNA technology, which Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
India’s key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India’s benchmark repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as policymakers extended their battle to tame sustained above-target retail inflation rate. The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three members...
BUSINESS
U.S. economic growth revised up; gap between GDP and GDI narrows sharply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was much stronger than initially thought amid massive fiscal stimulus, according to revisions on Thursday, which also showed the gap between the two measures of growth narrowing sharply in 2021. Gross domestic product increased 5.9% in 2021,...
BUSINESS
Thai current account deficit narrows in Aug, exports up

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $3.5 billion in August after a revised deficit of $4.2 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday. Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 8.2% in August from a year ago, with imports up 23.8%...
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank intervened to support franc in Q2

ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank sold 5 million Swiss francs ($5.12 million) worth of foreign currency in market interventions during the second quarter of 2022, data on Friday showed, underscoring the central bank’s shift away from fighting the currency’s strength towards tackling inflation. The SNB had bought...
BUSINESS
French inflation eases again in September

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
BUSINESS
UK economy grew in Q2, revised data shows

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy grew in the second quarter, contrary to a initial estimate of a small contraction, and the country’s current account deficit was smaller than expected, according to revised official data published on Friday. The Office for National Statistics said economic output rose by...
ECONOMY
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
BUSINESS
Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories. Putin will on Friday begin formally annexing 15% of Ukrainian territory,...
MARKETS
ECB policymakers see no need to aid Italy with new scheme: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers see no need to step in and buy more Italian government bonds via a new emergency scheme despite a rise in the country’s borrowing costs since a right-wing coalition won a general election, sources told Reuters. Analysts have been speculating about...
ECONOMY
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
ECONOMY
UK's Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded government tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets. The meeting was significant because it was the...
ECONOMY
EU energy chief calls for price cap on Russian gas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on Thursday for the bloc to cap the price of Russian gas exports to Europe. “I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe,” Simson said in a statement, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday who will debate various options to tame high gas prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

