China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
China’s Sept factory activity contracts more sharply as demand slumps – Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in September as strict COVID lockdowns disrupted production and dampened sales, a private sector survey showed on Friday. Weakening global demand for Chinese goods also weighed heavily on the manufacturing sector, with new export orders shrinking at...
China forex regulator warns against illegal money outflows
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange regulator named and shamed 10 banks that had assisted illegal capital outflows, vowing to crack down on fake forex transactions in authorities’ latest effort to stabilise the sliding yuan. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) listed 10 “typical” cases of...
China Walvax’s mRNA COVID vaccine obtains first approval overseas
JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Indonesian food and drugs agency (BPOM) said on Thursday it has approved the emergency use of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Walvax Biotechnology. It is the first authorisation for a China-developed COVID shot based on the novel mRNA technology, which Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also...
Brazil govt says country created 278,639 net formal jobs in August, above expectations
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in August, official data showed on Thursday, continuing a sequence of positive data that has been fueling the economy. According to Labor Ministry figures, the net gain reached 278,639 formal jobs in August, above the expected 268,700 in a...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
India’s key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India’s benchmark repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as policymakers extended their battle to tame sustained above-target retail inflation rate. The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three members...
U.S. economic growth revised up; gap between GDP and GDI narrows sharply
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was much stronger than initially thought amid massive fiscal stimulus, according to revisions on Thursday, which also showed the gap between the two measures of growth narrowing sharply in 2021. Gross domestic product increased 5.9% in 2021,...
Thai current account deficit narrows in Aug, exports up
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $3.5 billion in August after a revised deficit of $4.2 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday. Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 8.2% in August from a year ago, with imports up 23.8%...
Swiss National Bank intervened to support franc in Q2
ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank sold 5 million Swiss francs ($5.12 million) worth of foreign currency in market interventions during the second quarter of 2022, data on Friday showed, underscoring the central bank’s shift away from fighting the currency’s strength towards tackling inflation. The SNB had bought...
French inflation eases again in September
PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
UK economy grew in Q2, revised data shows
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy grew in the second quarter, contrary to a initial estimate of a small contraction, and the country’s current account deficit was smaller than expected, according to revised official data published on Friday. The Office for National Statistics said economic output rose by...
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories. Putin will on Friday begin formally annexing 15% of Ukrainian territory,...
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
ECB policymakers see no need to aid Italy with new scheme: sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers see no need to step in and buy more Italian government bonds via a new emergency scheme despite a rise in the country’s borrowing costs since a right-wing coalition won a general election, sources told Reuters. Analysts have been speculating about...
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system
BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
Italy’s regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 – ARERA
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy’s energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe. The change, which reflects a spike in wholesale energy prices,...
UK's Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded government tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets. The meeting was significant because it was the...
EU energy chief calls for price cap on Russian gas
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on Thursday for the bloc to cap the price of Russian gas exports to Europe. “I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe,” Simson said in a statement, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday who will debate various options to tame high gas prices.
