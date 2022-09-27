Read full article on original website
Amazon, major publishers win dismissal of antitrust lawsuits over book pricing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Thursday dismissed two antitrust lawsuits accusing Amazon.com Inc and five large publishers of illegally conspiring to fix U.S. prices of electronic and traditional books, causing consumers and bookstores to pay more. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan accepted a magistrate...
U.S. Federal Trade Commission sues pesticide makers, alleging price scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued two top pesticide manufacturers for allegedly entering into exclusive contracts with distributors that kept prices paid by farmers artificially high. The consumer watchdog agency was motivated to bring the case in part because rising costs and supply chain...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Exclusive-U.S will not nominate another U.S. candidate for IDB, Treasury says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not nominate a candidate from the United States to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after this week’s ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone after an ethics scandal, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters. Claver-Carone, the first U.S. president in the 62-year history of...
Man accused of posing as federal agent appears poised to enter a plea -court filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A man who was accused earlier this year of posing as a federal law enforcement agent and providing lavish gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents appears poised to plead guilty to federal fraud charges, according to a court filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch;...
Regulator seeks more information related to Standard General’s $5.4 billion Tegna deal
(Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked for further information pertaining to the sale of U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc to Standard General. Tegna, which owns 64 news brands in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General in a $5.4 billion all-cash...
Jury selected in Oath Keepers Capitol riot trial
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A jury was seated on Thursday in the criminal trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, paving the way for prosecutors to make opening statements. Opening arguments in the case are...
China Walvax’s mRNA COVID vaccine obtains first approval overseas
JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Indonesian food and drugs agency (BPOM) said on Thursday it has approved the emergency use of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Walvax Biotechnology. It is the first authorisation for a China-developed COVID shot based on the novel mRNA technology, which Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also...
Ex-eBay exec heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter
BOSTON (Reuters) -A former eBay Inc security executive was sentenced on Thursday to 57 months in prison for directing a crusade to harass a Massachusetts couple with threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the e-commerce company’s then-CEO. Jim Baugh, 47, was sentenced...
EU takes Malta to court over golden passport programme
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its so-called golden passport programme that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of around 1 million euros ($970,000). Holding a Maltese passport allows them to live...
Malaysia says will fight legal action by late Sultan’s heirs to seize assets
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Friday said it will take legal action in the Netherlands to resist and set aside any attempt by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan who are looking to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award against the Malaysian state. “Malaysia will spare...
Lula and Bolsonaro trade barbs over corruption in Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s leading presidential candidates traded accusations of corruption in the last debate before Sunday’s election, with little discussion of proposals to govern the South American country. Incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro called his leftist rival, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,...
Siga Tech receives $10.7-million order for antiviral Tpoxx amid monkeypox outbreak
(Reuters) – Siga Technologies said on Thursday it has won a new contract for its oral antiviral drug, Tpoxx, worth up to $10.7 million from the U.S. Department of Defense as the country stocks up on the treatment amid a monkeypox outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month issued a guidance for the expanded use of the drug, which is approved only for smallpox by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to help tackle the monkeypox spread. Siga said it aims to deliver $5.1 million worth of oral Tpoxx drugs this year, with the remaining subject to the discretion of the department. The new contract follows another one from the DoD earlier this year for the procurement of $7.4 million worth of oral Tpoxx, with all drugs expected to be delivered this year, the company said.
Swiss airline pilots march on HQ to press contract demands
KLOTEN, Switzerland (Reuters) – More than 300 pilots marched on Swiss International Air Lines headquarters near to Zurich airport on Thursday to press their contract demands ahead of a possible walkout next month. Pilots at Swiss, a unit of Deutsche Lufthansa, have been working without an accord since April...
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system
BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
