(Reuters) – Siga Technologies said on Thursday it has won a new contract for its oral antiviral drug, Tpoxx, worth up to $10.7 million from the U.S. Department of Defense as the country stocks up on the treatment amid a monkeypox outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month issued a guidance for the expanded use of the drug, which is approved only for smallpox by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to help tackle the monkeypox spread. Siga said it aims to deliver $5.1 million worth of oral Tpoxx drugs this year, with the remaining subject to the discretion of the department. The new contract follows another one from the DoD earlier this year for the procurement of $7.4 million worth of oral Tpoxx, with all drugs expected to be delivered this year, the company said.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO