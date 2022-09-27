ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 27th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee have been largely responsible for the recent smoky skies and sometimes hazardous air quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley. An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck and Two people were injured Monday morning when a tire service truck collided with a potato truck west of Royal City.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Highway 2 closed another day as Bolt Creek Fire continues to grow

SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2 remains closed another day due to the Bolt Creek Fire and trees falling on the road. The highway was reopened Saturday after being closed since Sept. 10, but was closed again Monday night as the fire burned burned along the highway. A four-mile stretch...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US Highway 2 remains closed as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway earlier this week. The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50). That stretch of US 2 remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon. There is an additional...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting

Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
WENATCHEE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport

(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

