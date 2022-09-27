Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Firefighters able to contain fire in logging slash west of Leavenworth
Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner. The fire was first reported burning in logging slash about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Coulter Creek Road. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue initially responded then...
kpq.com
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
ifiberone.com
White River, Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have merged; 9,579 acres burned
PLAIN — Fire officials say the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have now merged as the fires continue to slowly burn downhill. The two fires have burned a combined 9,579 acres since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
ifiberone.com
Several Okanogan County homes evacuated Tuesday due to fast-moving wildfire
CARLTON — Several homes in Okanogan County were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a quick-spreading wildfire. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just after 3 p.m. to an outside fire on Vintin Road near the town of Carlton. The fire threatened at least two homes and resulted in residents in multiple homes being evacuated.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 27th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee have been largely responsible for the recent smoky skies and sometimes hazardous air quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley. An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck and Two people were injured Monday morning when a tire service truck collided with a potato truck west of Royal City.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
ifiberone.com
Highway 2 closed another day as Bolt Creek Fire continues to grow
SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2 remains closed another day due to the Bolt Creek Fire and trees falling on the road. The highway was reopened Saturday after being closed since Sept. 10, but was closed again Monday night as the fire burned burned along the highway. A four-mile stretch...
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
Pacific Power Plans ‘Incentives’ for Customers to Go to EV’s
Pacific Power has released a series of incentives for consumers, related to electric vehicles. Pacific Power serves consumers in the Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside areas, as well as Walla Walla, Dayton, and Pendelton among its service locations around the Pacific Northwest. The Portland-based energy company, which first began in 1910,...
Tri-City Herald
Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site
CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US Highway 2 remains closed as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway earlier this week. The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50). That stretch of US 2 remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon. There is an additional...
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
ifiberone.com
Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
kpq.com
Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting
Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
