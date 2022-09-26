ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

sciotopost.com

Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County

Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
10TV

14 arrested, 3 guns seized in Whitehall police operation targeting violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police targeted violent crimes in the community through a crime blitz on Thursday with a focus on getting guns off the streets. Sgt. Jonathan Earl told 10TV that during the blitz, officers made 14 arrests with several felony arrests of having weapons under disability, felony parole violation for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Police Arrest Same Guy Four Times in Six days

NELSONVILLE – Officers have arrested the same man over and over in Nelsonville almost always for the same reason public intoxication along with causing issues. On 9/26/22 at 12:07PM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an intoxicated male trespassing. Kenny Barnhart was charged with Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct by Intox, and Assault, then transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. It didn’t take him long to get out of jail because the next day, on 9/27 officers arrested him again at 07:38PM when they responded to Poplar St for a report of an intoxicated person. The caller reported that there is an intoxicated male in Kroger who is causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with and detained Kenny Barnhart who was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Several Thefts Reported to KPD on Tuesday

Several thefts were reported to Kenton Police on Tuesday. Thefts were reported in the 100 block of Clover Lane, 200 block of South Detroit, 500 block of South Wayne, Jacob Parrott Boulevard and 100 block of East Columbus Street. In one of the incidents, a woman told officers that she...
KENTON, OH
WTAP

Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County

ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Two Officers Injured by Suspect who Attempted to Run Them Over

On September 29, 2022 at 5:57PM, while on patrol at Gantz Park, Grove City Division of Police officers located Abel Martinez who was wanted for numerous warrants, including violation of a protection order, domestic violence, and several theft cases. With Martinez was Deanna Faris in the passenger seat, and a young girl in the back seat.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County

ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam

The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

South East Major Task Force Arrest Four in Athens County

On September 27th , 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to. the residence of Jeffrey Kiser at 10787 SR 550, Athens, for a report of...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

