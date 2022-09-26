NELSONVILLE – Officers have arrested the same man over and over in Nelsonville almost always for the same reason public intoxication along with causing issues. On 9/26/22 at 12:07PM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an intoxicated male trespassing. Kenny Barnhart was charged with Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct by Intox, and Assault, then transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. It didn’t take him long to get out of jail because the next day, on 9/27 officers arrested him again at 07:38PM when they responded to Poplar St for a report of an intoxicated person. The caller reported that there is an intoxicated male in Kroger who is causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with and detained Kenny Barnhart who was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO