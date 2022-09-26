Read full article on original website
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
sciotopost.com
Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County
Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
Woman accused of stealing $500 worth of products from Hilliard store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a store after allegedly stealing $500 worth of inventory on July 9 in a store at the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Rd. According to a report from Columbus police, the woman picked up a blue and white mesh bag […]
wktn.com
Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion
Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
14 arrested, 3 guns seized in Whitehall police operation targeting violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police targeted violent crimes in the community through a crime blitz on Thursday with a focus on getting guns off the streets. Sgt. Jonathan Earl told 10TV that during the blitz, officers made 14 arrests with several felony arrests of having weapons under disability, felony parole violation for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
Man accused of stealing from Starbucks after breaking into convention center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who has been accused of stealing items from Starbucks after breaking into the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Police say on Sept. 24, the man allegedly broke into the convention center in the evening, went into a Starbucks and stole multiple items. Anyone with information […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Police Arrest Same Guy Four Times in Six days
NELSONVILLE – Officers have arrested the same man over and over in Nelsonville almost always for the same reason public intoxication along with causing issues. On 9/26/22 at 12:07PM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an intoxicated male trespassing. Kenny Barnhart was charged with Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct by Intox, and Assault, then transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. It didn’t take him long to get out of jail because the next day, on 9/27 officers arrested him again at 07:38PM when they responded to Poplar St for a report of an intoxicated person. The caller reported that there is an intoxicated male in Kroger who is causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with and detained Kenny Barnhart who was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WANE-TV
Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
wktn.com
Several Thefts Reported to KPD on Tuesday
Several thefts were reported to Kenton Police on Tuesday. Thefts were reported in the 100 block of Clover Lane, 200 block of South Detroit, 500 block of South Wayne, Jacob Parrott Boulevard and 100 block of East Columbus Street. In one of the incidents, a woman told officers that she...
WTAP
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County
ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
614now.com
Police on the lookout for suspects involved in gas station shooting that left woman paralyze
Columbus Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects involved in a shooting that left a woman paralyzed. According to Police, 33 year old Marissa Jones and a 51 year-old companion were patronizing a gas station located on the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue on Sept. 21 when they were approached by a group of five individuals.
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Two Officers Injured by Suspect who Attempted to Run Them Over
On September 29, 2022 at 5:57PM, while on patrol at Gantz Park, Grove City Division of Police officers located Abel Martinez who was wanted for numerous warrants, including violation of a protection order, domestic violence, and several theft cases. With Martinez was Deanna Faris in the passenger seat, and a young girl in the back seat.
peakofohio.com
Ohio Hi-Point quickly acts on student’s Snapchat video with fake firearm
Wednesday morning, staff at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center were made aware of a Snapchat video that had been posted Tuesday night showing a student in an Ohio Hi-Point bathroom with a fake firearm. The School Resource Office and OHP staff worked quickly to identify the student, remove him from...
Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
sciotopost.com
One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County
ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
wktn.com
Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam
The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
sciotopost.com
South East Major Task Force Arrest Four in Athens County
On September 27th , 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to. the residence of Jeffrey Kiser at 10787 SR 550, Athens, for a report of...
