Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
New, Older Netflix Subscribers Are More Likely to Switch to Ad Tier – But Gen Z Isn’t Interested
Nearly half of current Netflix subscribers (46%) would consider a shift to the platform’s ad-supported model once it’s available, according to a survey of 1,300 current users conducted by Samba TV and Harris X. The data collected also showcases that those willing to make the move tend to skew older and make less per capita, with Gen Z respondents being the least interested (at 38%) in making the switch.
Colbert Lampoons Zuckerberg, Winklevoss Twins for Falling on Forbes Richest List (Video)
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found the funny in certain uber-rich Americans falling lower on the Forbes’ wealthiest list for 2022. After opening his monologue with a detailed dissection – for joke purposes – of the revelations about former President Donald Trump from Maggie Haberman’s as-yet-unreleased book, Colbert spent a little time on the topic of Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg dropping out of Forbes’ Top 10 wealthiest Americans list.
Fast Company Suspends Apple News Feed and Shuts Site Down After Hacker Posts ‘Vile’ Messages
The hacker signed the messages as "THRAX WAS HERE"
Shania Twain Talks About An Awkward Dinner With Oprah Winfrey
Shania Twain is opening up about an awkward dinner she had with Oprah Winfrey. In a podcast, she recalled the dinner but did not mention when it took place. She said, “I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey. She’s such a smart lady.”
Trevor Noah Imagines Darth Vader Voiced by Donald Trump: ‘They’ve Never Seen a Better Father’ (Video)
James Earl Jones is retiring from voicing Darth Vader and, even though Disney will use artificial intelligence to recreate his voice for future projects, Trevor Noah couldn’t help but imagine what it would sound like if someone else took on the iconic voice role during Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”
Mark Zuckerberg Kick-Starts First Restructuring Since 2004 With Hiring Freeze at Meta
"Many teams are going to shrink," he said previously
How Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino Proved the AMC Ape-Investor Army Wrong
The movie theater chain transformed into a high-flying meme stock with a cult following, which ramped up attacks on the financial journalist
TheGrill: Producers From ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ and More to Join WrapPRO’s Annual Conference
TheGrill’s highly anticipated roundtables are returning on Oct. 12 at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood as part of WrapPRO’s business conference. Both the “Producers Roundtable” and “DEI Roundtable” are unique peer-to-peer discussions that bring together leading experts in the field for an open dialogue and exchange of ideas.
Disney+ Names Alisa Bowen as President
The veteran media exec will continue to report to Michael Paull, president of direct to consumer at Disney's DMED
Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million
Investors have pulled $138.5 million from the blank check company linked to Donald Trump’s Truth Social, and Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was supposed to deliver $1.3 billion to help the former president take on Twitter, has changed its address to a mailbox at a UPS store. Digital World...
