ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

New, Older Netflix Subscribers Are More Likely to Switch to Ad Tier – But Gen Z Isn’t Interested

Nearly half of current Netflix subscribers (46%) would consider a shift to the platform’s ad-supported model once it’s available, according to a survey of 1,300 current users conducted by Samba TV and Harris X. The data collected also showcases that those willing to make the move tend to skew older and make less per capita, with Gen Z respondents being the least interested (at 38%) in making the switch.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Colbert Lampoons Zuckerberg, Winklevoss Twins for Falling on Forbes Richest List (Video)

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found the funny in certain uber-rich Americans falling lower on the Forbes’ wealthiest list for 2022. After opening his monologue with a detailed dissection – for joke purposes – of the revelations about former President Donald Trump from Maggie Haberman’s as-yet-unreleased book, Colbert spent a little time on the topic of Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg dropping out of Forbes’ Top 10 wealthiest Americans list.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Swisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#New Podcast Defines
TheWrap

TheGrill: Producers From ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ and More to Join WrapPRO’s Annual Conference

TheGrill’s highly anticipated roundtables are returning on Oct. 12 at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood as part of WrapPRO’s business conference. Both the “Producers Roundtable” and “DEI Roundtable” are unique peer-to-peer discussions that bring together leading experts in the field for an open dialogue and exchange of ideas.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy