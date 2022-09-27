Naveen Andrews Breaks Down His ‘Dark’ and ‘Mercurial’ Character in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2: ‘He Needs Therapy’

Read full article on original website
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
‘Walker: Independence’ Teaser Unravels a Murder-Mystery in the Wild West (Exclusive Video)
The CW's prequel show to "Walker" will premiere Oct. 6
‘Vampire Academy’ Stars Explain the Key to Mia and Meredith’s Relationship: ‘It Just Grew Organically’ (Video)
There was just one conversation to be had, the actresses tell TheWrap. If vampire stories have taught us anything, it’s that making a relationship work is particularly hard in a supernatural world. But Mia and Meredith seem to be on their way to figuring it out over on “Vampire Academy.” And according to the actresses playing them, finding that relationship was pretty easy — and a little chaotic.
‘Law & Order’ Star on John Oliver’s Recruitment Critique: If More Cops ‘Look and Think Like’ My Character, ‘Great’
Mehcad Brooks, who made his debut as Detective Jalen Shaw on last week’s “Law & Order” crossover event, is a “huge fan” of John Oliver, despite the “Last Week Tonight” host’s savage critique that the show is “a complete fantasy” that glamorizes law enforcement and mainly serves as a police recruitment tool.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
Trevor Noah to Leave ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years
Noah revealed his plans during the taping of Thursday Night's episode
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
There’s never been more death on TV – but these are the kills that gave you thrills
WARNING: This newsletter contains spoilers for a lot of TV shows. So if you don’t want to know pertinent details about House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, ER, Cracker, It’s a Sin, The Wire, The Walking Dead and The Sopranos, you might want to skip the first section of this newsletter and scroll down to the Take Five section.
‘The Rings of Power’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?
Find out exactly what time you can stream new installments
‘Dahmer’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in Netflix’s True Crime Series
From Babyface to Tony! Toni! Ton!
Interest in ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Boosted by Emmy Wins – and Controversy | Chart
Other winners, including HBOs The White Lotus, also received a shot in the arm from the awards show
Teresa Giudice Reacts to Her Disappointing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Elimination (Video)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sad to go home, but called the experience wish fulfillment
‘Sweet Home Alabama': Original Ending Was So Bad It Had to Be Completely Reshot
The 2002 romantic comedy “Sweet Home Alabama” ends predictably enough, with Reese Witherspoon’s character matched with the right guy — but the original ending to the film threw audiences a curveball that was so wild, it had to be completely reshot. Witherspoon stars in the film...
‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Defends Show Against ‘Conservative Art’ Label
"Two things can be true at once and in this case are," the producer and former cops reporter said
‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ Review: Kiddie Horror Movie Doesn’t Give Its Kid Actors Enough to Do
There's a certain shaggy charm to this high-concept, low-budget affair, even if the filmmakers don't quite nail their Amblin-on-a-dime aesthetic
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Captures the Best and Worst of Low-Budget Westerns
The film's handful of grace notes are overpowered by lots of cut-short scenes that seem to signal the director's impatience
‘The Masked Singer': Hummingbird May Have Fooled the Judges, but Not His Bandmate
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 8 of “The Masked Singer”.) It was only a matter of time before the NSYNC member made it to “The Masked Singer” stage, considering his name has been tossed out by the judges a handful of times over previous seasons. Yet, somehow, he was able to fool the judges panel when finally standing before them on stage.
